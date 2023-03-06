Listen to the audio version of the article

The Italian chain of perfumeries Pinalli – present on the market for almost 40 years with over 60 stores in central-northern Italy, internal logistics of 5,000 m2 and an e-commerce – has signed an agreement with Pricer Italy – founded in Sweden in 1991 and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm – for the digitization of all its stores. The agreement provides for the direct management, by Pricer Italy in terms of digitization and support, of all the brand’s stores using intelligent electronic labels (ELS). Digitization has just started and will be completed in the coming months.

The automation of in-store communication represents a new beginning for the Pinalli perfumery chain as the various points of sale will be able to “talk” to each other: thanks to intelligent electronic labels, the company will offer an even more accurate service to its customers and will improve the daily activity of the entire sales staff.

“We turned to Pricer to implement the digitization project of our stores as the wireless optical communication system of the brand’s ESLs perfectly matches our policy aimed at guaranteeing ever greater attention to the customer with prices updated in real time” he explains Letizia Elefanti, It director of Pinalli.

Intelligent electronic labels «thanks to the wireless optical communication system, ensure a long life, a particular attention to the reduction of consumption and health, as well as being distinguished by the lack of interference – explains Michael Cacciatore, country manager of Pricer Italy -. We will install about 5,000 per store: all the stores will be interconnected via our Iot cloud platform, Plaza, which is characterized by excellent safety standards, responsiveness, flexibility and high scalability”.