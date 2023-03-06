On March 6, 2023, the news that the former Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Lankao County was wanted attracted the attention of the mainland Internet. (webpage Screenshot)

[The Epoch Times, March 06, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Xiao Lusheng) During the two sessions of the Communist Party of China, the news that Yuan Dechao, the former Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Lankao County, Zhizhi County, Henan Province, was wanted has attracted the attention of the mainland Internet. According to the news, Yuan Dechao is very rich, and there is a building with 100 suites behind the Lankao County Hospital.

On March 6, the news that “the former Deputy Secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Lankao County is wanted” was listed on Baidu’s hot search list. Recently, a popular “reward announcement” signed by the Supervisory Committee of Yuwangtai District, Kaifeng City, and the Yuwangtai Branch of Kaifeng Public Security Bureau recently circulated on the Internet in mainland China, showing that Yuan Dechao (formerly known as Zhao Zhiting) was suspected of “serious violations” in 2023. Absconded on February 6. The payment date is February 2023.

The “Notice” stated that a reward of 10,000 yuan (RMB, the same below) will be offered for providing clues of value; a reward of 50,000 yuan will be offered for assisting in arresting people.

The announcement did not disclose Yuan Dechao’s job information.

Dongfang.com’s “Zongxiang Video” reported on the 6th that the policeman who left his phone number in the “reward announcement” said that Yuan Dechao was the deputy secretary of the Lankao County Political and Legal Committee, and that if he provided clues and helped arrest people, he would be rewarded.

According to public information, Yuan Dechao was the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of Lankao County, Henan Province, and the vice president of the Lankao County Law Society.

Dafeng News, a subsidiary of Huashang Daily, reported on the 6th that a policeman from the Yuwangtai branch said that the “Reward Notice” had indeed been issued, but it was not convenient for him to disclose whether Yuan Mouchao was the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Lankao County Party Committee. Another policeman said that Yuan Mouchao’s current position is not the deputy secretary of the Political and Legal Committee of the Lankao County Party Committee, but Yuan Mouchao is a public official, so he must have “violated discipline and law.”

An article on the WeChat public account “Fadu Law” on the 6th stated that Yuan Dechao had surrendered.

As of press time, local officials have not issued a notice of Yuan Dechao’s arrest.

The aforementioned article quoted a local insider in Lankao County as saying that Yuan Dechao used to be the deputy secretary of the Lankao County Commission for Discipline Inspection.

According to insiders, Yuan Dechao has worked in the County Commission for Discipline Inspection for a long time and has a bad reputation. He likes to collect money but does not do business. The local officials know that Yuan Dechao is very rich.

A local person who knew Yuan Dechao said that Yuan Dechao had long-term collusion between government and businessmen, had a good relationship with the upper class, and was rich. He became financially free in the 1990s. Bowl full”.

The article also stated that almost all the fake Chinese medicines sold in Lankao County were wholesaled from Yuan Dechao’s home.

Officials in Lankao revealed that Yuan Dechao may have gambled in Macau when he was the deputy secretary of the Discipline Inspection Commission. Take the account of the unit…

Yuan Dechao’s reward may be related to the recent anti-corruption campaign in Lankao County.

According to public information, on February 17, Yang Feng, former deputy county magistrate of Lankao County, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee and director of the management committee of Kaifeng Urban-Rural Integration Demonstration Zone, was investigated. Yang Feng had worked in Lankao County for nearly 20 years.

Lankao County is affiliated to Kaifeng City, Henan Province. It is a county directly under the financial management of Henan Province and was once listed as a national-level poverty-stricken county.

