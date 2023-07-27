PHIPPS Unveils Transformation with Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection Inspired by American West

PHIPPS Brand Relocates to Los Angeles, Unveils Autumn/Winter 2023 Collection

Los Angeles – In an exciting move, the PHIPPS brand has announced its relocation to Los Angeles this year. This significant moment not only marks a change in location but also brings a fresh vision and identity to the brand. Drawing inspiration from the vibrant energy, multiculturalism, and tenacity of the city, PHIPPS is set to make its mark in the fashion industry with the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection.

Rooted in workwear, PHIPPS has always sought inspiration from queer American culture and countercultural outsiders who have played a pivotal role in shaping its identity. For this collection, the brand takes cues from iconic influences such as Richard Avedon’s “Into the American West” and acclaimed artists like Kenneth Anger, David Lynch, Alec Soth, Karlheinz Weinberger, William Albert Allard, and Richard Prince. Through a modern lens, these influences have been reimagined, breathing new life into symbols of the American West.

To showcase their FW23 series, PHIPPS chose the picturesque Big Sky Ranch in Simi Valley, California as the backdrop. This iconic movie ranch has long served as the filming location for notable productions such as “Transformers,” “Men in Black,” and “Twin Peaks,” among others.

The collection features a range of standout pieces, including the brand’s signature basics like tank tops, shorts, and unisex denim suits. PHIPPS LAB, the brand’s experimental division, introduces recycled leather shreds and vintage denim jeans that pay homage to the label’s workwear roots. Moreover, the Autumn/Winter 2023 collection expands PHIPPS’ offerings through the introduction of new categories, including denim, lingerie, and womenswear.

In a collaboration with Woolrich, PHIPPS will also produce limited-edition items using backlog materials. This partnership is inspired by Woolrich’s rich history and extensive archives, adding an exciting twist to the collection.

Fashion enthusiasts and fans of PHIPPS should keep a close eye on this developing story. The brand’s relocation to Los Angeles and its transformative Autumn/Winter 2023 collection mark an important chapter in its journey and promise to captivate audiences with their fresh perspective and unique designs.

