PIAGET Possession Time Comes and Turns Series Palace Decor (Palace Decor) renews and interprets the beautiful new works

Possession Time Comes and Runs Series

Earl PIAGET returned to the original style of creation and created new works with ingenuity. Piaget’s superb craftsmanship can be seen at a glance: metal carvings, metal textures, gemstone arrangements, central diamond inlays, engraved decorations on the periphery of the ring, and flexible rings. With the details of exquisite craftsmanship and exquisite and ingenious design style, this new work fully expresses the graceful elegance of the wearer. Each piece of jewelry from the Piaget workshop perfectly reflects the iconic design style of the 1990s, bold innovation and exquisite craftsmanship.

The Possession ring shines brightly on the fingertips: when it rotates flexibly on the thumb, it shows a soothing and peaceful temperament; when it is worn on the index finger, it shows the uninhibited personality; The name moves with the rhythm of the heart and dances with the slender ring, implying sweetness and beauty; when worn on the little finger, it will be full of fun and freeze the precious time. Earl PIAGET always adheres to the brand spirit of “always do better than required”, leading the aesthetic fashion with exquisite craftsmanship and bold creativity.

This ring is like a talisman that allows you to “Own The Moment”. When you turn the ring in one direction, you can relive the romantic and beautiful memories; when you turn it in the opposite direction, you can start a bright future. Whether pure brilliant diamonds or richly colored sapphires, these precious gemstones are set in iridescent creations, nestled in close proximity to precious metals and complemented by their metalwork. The Possession series of Palace Decor rings are available in rose gold and white gold, with a variety of sizes and settings. Many new works in the series can also meet the individual needs of different groups. The “Possession turns around” style setting with the same name as the series has two semi-circular gold rims surrounding the center diamond, making the diamond shine more brilliantly, as if it has its own sparkling and interesting world. The ring style with a single row of diamonds features a Palace Decor ring with a central center diamond, while the double row of diamond pavé swivel rings are paired with narrower rings on either side. The Palace Decor ring perfectly releases the modern charm.

Accompanied by the light rotation of the ring, this blockbuster jewelry work is also presented brilliantly. Under the spotlight, the Possession Bracelets in Time and Time series are brilliantly performed, and different styles show their charms. One of the bracelets features a central mini ring with a crystal-clear diamond, while the other masterpiece has a central mini ring with pavé diamonds flanking the center diamond. These styles all have the same characteristic elements: the Palace Decor carved on the main body of the bracelet, the central mini ring that can rotate, and the central diamond set in the “Possession when it comes” setting.

In order to continue the aesthetic style of the Possession series, Piaget’s skilled craftsmen have carefully developed an extremely low-key opening system, and set a very secret and very interesting small opening device on the inside of the bracelet.

There are many challenges: the perfect upgrade of integrated creation

Since Benjamin Comar (Benjamin Comar) became the brand’s CEO two years ago, he has been working on reintegrating Piaget’s integrated workshop in Plan-Les-Ouates, a suburb of Geneva. The reintegration is intended to improve the productivity of jewelry creation across the board and establish a unique advantage in the industry.

For Piaget, who is about to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the brand in spring next year, its team iterated the brand development and creation process across the board in record time, and worked together to complete this extremely challenging task. It’s not just a technical feat, it’s an extraordinary feat of human effort – pushing the limits of what is possible. The team worked together to decode and reinterpret Piaget’s classic style language with a professional attitude and bold spirit. And this task is very meaningful, to present the visual characteristics applied to high jewelry in elegant jewelry pieces, and to make them perfect for wearing in daily life. In order to successfully meet this challenge, the workshop drew inspiration from Frank Sinatra’s masterpiece “Fly Me to The Moon”, mobilized the positive energy of the team, and finally assisted Piaget to break through the limit to complete this plan.

Since 1874, Piaget has been a renowned master watchmaker dedicated to creating precise and meticulous mechanical timepieces. After that, the craftsmen of its watchmaking workshop gradually applied their professional knowledge and superb skills to jewelry creation. The amazing thing about the Possession series of bracelets is the use of technology, form and Piaget’s creative tradition to realize the subtle integration of materials, thus creating the perfect texture and unique surface technology of jewelry works, which further demonstrates Piaget’s extraordinary in the field of jewelry craftsmanship. attainments.

Palace Decor:bolduninhibited creativityto imagine

Since the 1960s, Earl Piaget has introduced Palace Decor into his series of works. With his outstanding metal carving skills, he has endowed precious metals with exquisite and perfect volume and texture. Its creation is inspired by the guilloché technique (guilloché) in the dial making process, and it is exquisitely used here. The finely crafted and luxurious texture of Palace Decor makes the work eye-catching even in dim light. This aesthetic style, which combines bold creativity and exquisite craftsmanship, has always been the essence of creation in Piaget’s origin tradition.

Taking the palace decoration (Palace Decor) as the core element of the Possession series is to give the Possession series the far-reaching significance of continuous iteration in the historical development of Earl Piaget. This also allows the timeless elegance of the series to echo in modern modernity and contemporary legend. Each of the Possession series works is light and rotating, exquisite craftsmanship, unique features, and has a strong brand signature feature. With a luxurious and modern appearance, the exquisite craftsmanship makes people yearn for it.

Palace Decor profoundly interprets Piaget’s aesthetic concept: presenting perfect effects in an imperfect way. The irregular textures engraved on the works are like the imprints engraved by people’s heartbeat rhythm at different moments of life, bringing the imprints of daily life to life. Just like the concept advocated by the Possession series, grasp the happy moments in life, “Own The Moment”.

The Possession series of jewels are adorned with dazzling diamonds and charming gold, calling on everyone to shine brightly in every moment.

About Piaget

Since its establishment in 1874, Earl Piaget has always adhered to a bold and creative style. Mr. Georges Edouard Piaget (Georges Edouard Piaget) opened the first watchmaking workshop in the family farmhouse of La Côte-Aux-Fées. At the beginning, he devoted himself to the production of high-precision movements, and achieved Piaget’s reputation for bold innovation. Lay a solid foundation. At the end of the 1950s, Piaget began to design and produce ultra-thin movements, and developed them into the brand’s logo. The Altiplano ultra-thin series originated from this. As a true creative master in the watch and jewelry industry, Piaget firmly believes in the importance of creative thinking and artistic value. In the Earl’s extraordinary workshop, the craftsmen of the Earl’s workshop are like artists, perfecting the outstanding craftsmanship passed down from generation to generation, turning gold, diamonds and gemstones into exquisite works of art. With its relentless pursuit of exquisite craftsmanship, Piaget has become a symbol of extraordinary creativity and excellent quality, which makes the Piaget Altiplano, Piaget Polo, Limelight Gala, Possession, Piaget Rose and Extremely Piaget series bloom brilliantly.

