[Quotation]SONY INZONE M9, M3 Gaming Monitor supports 4K/144Hz or FHD/240Hz + Hong Kong price

Earlier, Sony released the INZONE gaming headset product, and the INZONE gaming monitor, which was released overseas at that time, finally came to Hong Kong. Sony is at the store in Tsim Sha Tsui today, introducing the features of the latest IZONE e-sports monitor to the media. Of course, IZONE M9 flagship model and IZONE M3 are also on display.

Two models are suitable for different gaming players

This time, the two INZONE screens are suitable for different players’ needs. Among them, the Sony INZONE M9 is the flagship model, which supports 4K resolution and high-contrast full-array zone dimming. In some games that emphasize deep black and high-brightness details, such as FPS and racing games, it provides a better game picture. This flagship machine supports 144Hz refresh rate, uses IPS panel, and provides 1ms GtG response time.

▲INZONE M9

INZONE M3 is another economical and practical model. It supports Full HD (1080p) resolution, which is enough for computer users who only use FHD. INZONE M3 supports a high refresh rate of 240Hz. If you have some games that need to be played at 200fps, and you have enough computer configuration, this screen can give full play to the maximum display effect of the game.

▲INZONE M9

▲INZONE M3

INZONE M9 supports DisplayHDR 600, which increases the maximum brightness to 600 nits when displaying HDR images; it also supports DCI-P3 >95% color space coverage, displaying more than 1 billion colors. The INZONE M3 also supports DisplayHDR 400, displaying HDR content with a maximum brightness of 400 nits; and providing 99% sRGB color space coverage.

Features for PC Gamers

INZONE M9, M3 are two e-sports monitors, both designed for computer gamers. First of all, it supports the INZONE Hub application. In the Windows system interface, you can directly adjust the screen settings, such as brightness, contrast, sharpness, saturation, etc., and switch Adaptive-Sync, VRR, rate counter, response time, crosshair, etc. .

The crosshair function is found on many e-sports screens. INZONE M9 and M3 are equipped with this function, allowing you to use several commonly used game crosshairs (for example, the crosshair in the game you are playing is too thin, you can turn on this function to increase it. ).

And the user can also adjust the small joystick behind the screen body, and also call out the screen setting interface, and easily adjust the screen settings. All the current settings and parameters of the screen will be displayed on the main interface, which is clear at a glance.

Support PS5 auto link

This time, the two e-sports monitors both support PlayStation 5 connection, the screens can be automatically recognized, and a special Auto HDR Tone Mapping function is provided to enhance HDR settings.while in When watching movies on PS5, the INZONE screen can automatically switch to movie mode, and automatically switch back to game mode when playing games.

▲INZONE M9, M3 both support PS5 high-definition and 120Hz high refresh rate output

Built-in USB hub, one screen can quickly switch between different computers

INZONE M9, M3 have built-in USB hubs, you can connect the mouse, keyboard, storage device, etc. to the 3 USB-A sockets and 1 USB-C socket on the screen, and then use the included cables to connect to the computer. This way you only need to unplug a USB cable to switch all the devices from one computer to another.

Price and Availability

The Hong Kong price of Sony INZONE M9, M3 has been announced, and it will be on sale from May 6, 2023.

INZONE M9: 27-inch 4K/144Hz Gaming Display

Hong Kong price: HK$7,999

INZONE M9 With 4K resolution and high contrast ratio, it has passed full-array partition dimming and Display HDR 600 certification, and more than 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage, providing excellent highlights and deep blacks as well as accurate color reproduction.

With 4K resolution and high contrast ratio, it has passed full-array partition dimming and Display HDR 600 certification, and more than 95% DCI-P3 color space coverage, providing excellent highlights and deep blacks as well as accurate color reproduction. Up to 144Hz refresh rate, IPS panel, 1ms GtG response time and variable refresh rate technology, compatible with VRR and NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible in the HDMI 2.1 standard.

INZONE M3: 27-inch Full HD/240Hz Gaming Display

Price in Hong Kong: HK$4,499

Up to 240Hz update rate, IPS panel, 1ms GtG response time, using variable update rate technology, compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and VRR in HDMI 2.1 standard.

With DisplayHDR 400 certification, sRGB99% color space coverage and support for 1.07 billion color numbers, it brings a vibrant gaming experience with rich colors.

