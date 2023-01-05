ROME – Mover (the one who moves), is the new self-driving vehicle produced by the Benteler Holon brand and designed by Pininfarina. The all-electric vehicle was previewed at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2023 in Las Vegas, presenting itself to the public as the first mover built to automotive standards in terms of quality, safety and comfort.

Travel side, the mover Holon can move independently for about 290 km at a maximum speed of 60km/h and by virtue of its applications and functions, the vehicle has been developed together with Mobileye, Beep and Cognizant Mobility. The three strategic partners are an integral part of the project as the main sectors of use of the vehicle are aimed at on-demand mobility (shared rides) and normal scheduled services.

It is no coincidence that Benteler has already announced the launch of the first pilot project together with the Hochbahn of Hamburg (the second largest transport company in the country) while in the United States, the Beep company has taken charge of the implementation of the first vehicles which, according to the manufacturer’s research, will be able to play an important role both in public transport and within private institutions such as universities, airports and national parks.

According to Marco Kollmeier, Managing Director of Holon “our mover it is a response to societal problems such as urbanization, climate change, demography; with this vehicle we want to demonstrate that it is possible to reduce traffic complications, transporting passengers without producing emissions in a safe, comfortable and inclusive way”. To create the conditions for mobility that is more socially conscious and environmentally less impactful, the vehicle uses an asymmetrical design to maximize the overall capacity (equal to 15 passengers) and the configuration of the seats which, being staggered, offer greater roominess and privacy.

“Outside as well as inside, we have instead opted for a friendly, welcoming but at the same time technologically advanced design – explains Silvio Pietro Angori, CEO of Pininfarina – and every detail is studied to make passengers feel more comfortable and safer than to any other mode of transport. To further facilitate the disembarkation and ascent operations while emphasizing the democratic inclusiveness of the product, the mover it has electric double-wing doors regulated by photoelectric sensors, automatic ramp with lowering function, automatic securing of wheelchairs, information in Braille and an audio-visual guide for the visually impaired.

The traction, as written, will be exclusively electric and the autonomous driving system developed by Mobileye Drive should incorporate a series of features that will help the vehicle make the right decisions along the way. On the artificial intelligence side, the Holon mover will therefore be equipped with advanced detection systems, repetitive sensors and innovative mapping technologies. There will be no online updates (over the air) to always keep the best functions of the digital department while the particularly flexible shape of the vehicle could facilitate the advent of further versions for the transport of both passengers and goods, over the course of the last mile. Production of the Holon mover will begin in the United States in late 2025 and in subsequent years, will be followed by an expansion program in Europe, the Middle East and Asia.