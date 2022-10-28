Pitti Uomo (Florence International Menswear Trade Show), hosted by Italian company Pitti Immagine, attracts tens of thousands of buyers, editors and distributors to Florence every year. , and the guest designer is the most eye-catching focus of the event. Karl Lagerfeld, Givenchy, JIL SANDER and other famous brands have been invited to hold a big show; the official recently brought news, officially announced that the Jamaican-British designer will be Martine Rose is a guest designer for the 103rd class, leading the eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection in January.

Martine Rose, who has gradually gained a firm foothold with her own culture as a strong style, in addition to stunning the fashion circle through her works, is a strong candidate for Louis Vuitton’s creative director, and has a convincing overall planning ability. This time, she can be photographed by Pitti Uomo. It also proved once again that Martine Rose’s influence on the industry is increasing.

Although the location of the big show has not yet been revealed, it is confirmed that Pitti Uomo 103 will be held from January 10 to 13, 2023, and readers may wish to pay more attention to the follow-up news.