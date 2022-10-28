Home Entertainment Pitti Uomo Officially Announces Martine Rose as Guest Designer for the 103rd Class of Menswear
Entertainment

Pitti Uomo Officially Announces Martine Rose as Guest Designer for the 103rd Class of Menswear

by admin
Pitti Uomo Officially Announces Martine Rose as Guest Designer for the 103rd Class of Menswear

Pitti Uomo (Florence International Menswear Trade Show), hosted by Italian company Pitti Immagine, attracts tens of thousands of buyers, editors and distributors to Florence every year. , and the guest designer is the most eye-catching focus of the event. Karl Lagerfeld, Givenchy, JIL SANDER and other famous brands have been invited to hold a big show; the official recently brought news, officially announced that the Jamaican-British designer will be Martine Rose is a guest designer for the 103rd class, leading the eponymous label’s Fall/Winter 2023-24 collection in January.

Martine Rose, who has gradually gained a firm foothold with her own culture as a strong style, in addition to stunning the fashion circle through her works, is a strong candidate for Louis Vuitton’s creative director, and has a convincing overall planning ability. This time, she can be photographed by Pitti Uomo. It also proved once again that Martine Rose’s influence on the industry is increasing.

Although the location of the big show has not yet been revealed, it is confirmed that Pitti Uomo 103 will be held from January 10 to 13, 2023, and readers may wish to pay more attention to the follow-up news.

See also  TVB Ten Thousand Stars Awards Ceremony Held

You may also like

Weekend coming up? Driving cases of very young...

Wake up and taste the old to become...

A “crazy flower” dream and emo – FT中文网

Isha writes Li Bai’s new poetry novel

Multiplayer shooter ‘Gun Reborn’ is officially coming to...

Memorial without words_Guangming.com

“Everyone can be part of the DIESEL brand”...

The Herald of the Age of Singers of...

Andy Lau appeared in the “Voice of Good”...

Wutongmei dresses up and becomes mature, attracting attention...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy