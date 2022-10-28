today’s news,The Mi Notebook Air 13 is available for pre-sale on major e-commerce platforms, starting at 4,999 yuan (Core i5/16G/512G).

This notebook is mainly thin and light, as thin as 12mm,Almost as thin as the M2 version of the MacBook Air, which is 11.3mm.And the Mi Notebook Air 13 is very light, weighing only 1.2kg.

It is made of 6-series aluminum alloy material, using the CNC integrated carving process, and the texture is outstanding.

In terms of core configuration, the Mi Notebook Air 13 uses a 2.8K E4 OLED master primary color screen.Equipped with 12th generation Intel Core U series processors, equipped with LPDDR5 dual-channel high-frequency memory and PCIe 4.0 high-speed SSD,Xiao Ai is built-in, and Windows 11 is pre-installed.

In addition, Xiaomi Mi Notebook Air 13 supports ten-point touch, zooming, dragging, and switching tasks are smooth and smooth. At the same time, it supports Xiaomi inspiration stylus, with inspirational shorthand, one-click screenshots, button function customization and other special functions, which can be recorded at any time. New ideas that change the world.

Thanks to the innovative 360° flip double dumpling chain design, you can flip the Mi Notebook Air 13 at will,Provide standing mode, tent mode, notebook mode, tablet mode and crowd mode, etc.

The new product will be officially released on October 31.

Purchase link:Jingdong (4999 yuan)