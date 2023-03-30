This Wednesday, March 29, the Constitutional Court of Ecuador determined that a impeachment of President Guillermo Lasso. The same was raised by a majority of the opposition in the Assembly, which accuses him of alleged crimes against state security and supposed corruption.

In this way, with six votes in favor and three againstthe Highest Court decided to admit the accusation of impeachment related to the alleged crimes of embezzlement of public funds, a case that would also involve his brother-in-law and a former government official.

Guillermo Lasso crossed Alberto Fernández after his meeting with Rafael Correa

In this sense, after evaluating the request raised by the opposition, the Constitutional Court considered that said request “has respected the principles of political legitimacy and due process”which is why it was approved by six of the nine magistrates that make up the entity that interprets and guarantor of the country’s constitution.

It is worth mentioning that the request for prosecution came from the legislative benches chaired by the party Union for Hopewhich supports the former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa.

Anyway, the constitutional guarantee does not translate into a presidential impeachmentRather, it opens the door for the impeachment process to begin in the National Assembly and forces the president to present evidence that defends his position during the trial.

Congress, made up mostly of opposition officials, once again targeted the Ecuadorian president after a report was released in the media The mailwhich revealed a supposed structure of corruption around the assignment of public positions in state companies.

Said structure, according to the report, was set up by the president’s brother-in-law, Danilo Carrera, who has not held any public office. In turn, the case also involves the former delegate of the president on the board of the Public Companies Coordinating Company (EMCO), Hernan Luqueand the businessman Ruben Cherresclose to Carrera.

For his part, Lasso denied the accusations. and accused opposition officials of trying to “destabilize” his Government, although he clarified that he respects the Court’s ruling.

AS. CP