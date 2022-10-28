Listen to the audio version of the article

Twenty-one new graduates who have already found work in the goldsmith sector. The second cycle of studies of the students of the Pomellato Virtuosi Academy that the jewelry company founded in Milan in 1967 created in collaboration with Galdus ended yesterday with the graduation ceremony. A project that confirms the commitment of the maison, which is part of the Kering group, in training new talents: “For us this is a fundamental theme and on several fronts – explains Sabina Belli, CEO of Pomellato -: from the need to transmit L’expertise Italian to the new generations to the fact that in our country technical-vocational schools are perceived as being of a lower level than high schools or universities. An error that must be corrected, even starting from the denomination ». The Pomellato Virtuosi Academy was born with a twofold objective: “To provide skills, but also to create vocations,” says Belli.

Pomellato is experiencing a very positive moment: «We closed the first nine months with sustained double-digit growth. When there is a special moment to celebrate, jewels are a powerful object. Ours, then, are emblems of Italian craftsmanship: they are made by 100 artisans in our atelier in Milan and this is much appreciated ». Especially by women: «An important portion of the sales is absorbed by the purchases that women make for themselves. Our jewels can be worn in everyday life, they are not reserved for special occasions ».

The theme of the versatility of Pomellato jewels, of their apparent appearance understatement which recalls the Milanese DNA, is at the center of the exhibition “From Milan to Tokyo, a journey of craftsmanship, creativity and design”, curated by Alba Cappellieri and on display at the Jing exhibition space in Omontesando until 30 October. «The link between Pomellato and Milan is very strong both in terms of elegance and the influence exerted by the greats of design and architecture who lived and worked there such as Gio Ponti, Gae Aulenti and Achille Castiglioni. We wanted to tell about it in this exhibition which develops a parallelism between some of the symbols of the city such as the Teatro alla Scala and the Milanese courtyards ».

The exhibition will be itinerant: «Seeing Tokyo again was great: I found a city in great shape, with a great desire to return to events. We would certainly like to take it to South Korea, a market that we have just reopened with a lot of commercial satisfaction. We also contemplate China where we have a retail network of about 12 very well located stores ».