29/03/2023 – 17:24 World

He Pope FranciscoThe 86-year-old was admitted to the Gemelli hospital on Wednesday, the Vatican reported, which also explained that the pontiff will remain hospitalized for several days due to a lung infection.

“In recent days, Pope Francis has complained of some respiratory difficulties and this afternoon he went to the A. Gemelli Polyclinic for medical check-ups. Its outcome revealed a respiratory infection (excluding Covid 19 infection) that will require a few days of adequate hospital medical treatment,” said an official statement released by the Vatican.

The note also noted that “Pope Francis is moved by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer,”

“The Holy Father has been at the Gemelli hospital since this afternoon for previously scheduled checks,” said the director of the Holy See’s press office, Matteo Bruni, shortly after noon in Italy.

The Corriere della Sera newspaper said the Pontiff underwent a computed tomography (CT) scan and the results “were evaluated with relief” by health personnel

In addition, the Argentine pontiff suffers from chronic knee pain that has forced him to depend on a wheelchair in recent months.

The Pope had to cancel or reduce his activities several times last year due to pain and in an interview in July 2022 he acknowledged that he needed to slow down, although he has assured on several occasions that he does not want to operate.


