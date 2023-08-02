Home » Prada bets on cosmetics: in addition to perfumes, make-up and skincare arrive
Prada bets on cosmetics: in addition to perfumes, make-up and skincare arrive

Prada bets on cosmetics: in addition to perfumes, make-up and skincare arrive

After joining the L’Oréal group portfolio in 2021 Prada Beauty has relaunched its fragrances and is now preparing to expand the range of beauty products by entering the make-up and skincare segments – the latter launched in 2000 but later the project was abandoned – with prices ranging from 45 euros for lipstick to 45 euros to 360 euros for a cream.

The launches began on the prada-beauty.com website and, according to the American WWD, will continue at Harrods and Selfridges in London again this month and at Douglas in Munich, Frankfurt and Düsseldorf and at Rinascente in Rome in October until arriving in 2024 in the US. The forecast is that in three years these two segments – with eco-designed packaging and skin-conscious formulas – could be worth 25-30% of the brand’s total beauty business, equal to around 250 million euros a year.

