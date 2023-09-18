Prada’s Flower-filled Spectacle Takes Center Stage in Global Events

Prada Presents Floral Extravaganza: Limited Edition Flowers and Digital Experiences

Delicate yet strong, fleeting yet eternal. From September 14 to September 16, 2023, flowers will become the protagonists of a series of Prada special events, appearing in many international cities.

During the three-day event, flower shops on the streets and in boutique shopping malls in Milan, London, Paris, New York, Dubai, Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Qinhuangdao, and Tokyo will provide limited edition Prada cornflower and cornflower flowers. Beauty and viola flower seeds are available while supplies last. Wait for the flowers to bloom.

This event continues the aesthetics and connotation of Prada’s 2023 autumn and winter men’s and women’s series advertising campaigns, spreading new flowers around the world through the concepts of sowing and reproduction. In addition to conveying emotions, it also transforms intangible concepts into concrete forms.

The campaign features still images shot by renowned photographer Willy Vanderperre and a video based on a script by Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Cunningham, evoking an incredible and surreal dialogue between flowers and people. Five global stars – Benedict Cumberbatch, Hunter Schafer, Kodi Smit-McPhee, Letitia Wright, and Li Xian – appear in dialogue with extraordinary human-sized flowers, reflecting timeless and universal emotions: beauty, care, and love.

Prada has also extended the concept of advertising campaigns to digital platforms through a new exclusive filter, creating unique experiences and content on Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and WeChat. The flower elements in the Prada advertising blockbuster will bloom vividly on the screen of the user’s mobile phone in a three-dimensional form, and personal customized photos will be generated through special effects.

Prada continues to push the boundaries of fashion and art, showcasing the intersection of nature and innovation. Don’t miss out on this limited edition flower experience and digital extravaganza brought to you by Prada.

