PREAMP DISASTER

(Post-Metal | Doom | Stoner Rock)

Label: Czar Of Crickets
Format: (LP)

Release: 04.02.2022

Catched up briefly: The Swiss PREAMP DISASTERhave existed for more than 15 years, are on their home label Czar Of Crickets and released a really interesting piece of music with “By The Edges” early last year.

The label is known anyway for looking for, finding and promoting creative and unusual bands from Switzerland. And these four gentlemen also deserve attention. The four compositions, which range between five and ten minutes, are less classic songs and more great soundscapes somewhere between Prog, Post(Black)Metal, Doom and Stoner Rock. There is vocals, but only used minimally.

If voices can be heard, then either chanting for the atmosphere, gloomy, breathy doom vocals or sometimes black metalic screams. But that’s only a means to an end, the center of the action is definitely the music. Transparent, lulling bass, riffs between filigree and brutal, as well as haunting beats make “By The Edges” an intense and interesting sound experience. Be sure to keep an eye out!

Tracklist „By The Edges“:

1. Above The Bloodline
2. Dark Brilliance
3. Hold on
4. Entering One Last Epoch
Total playing time: 28:14

Band-Links:

7.5
