predictions for love, health and work for each sign

Aries Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Aries

Moods somewhat mixed with thoughts that refer them to the past. Whenever you feel melancholic, remember that the negative things of some relationships are behind you. Important call, fair advice. Take advantage of the bonanza of this day. Moment: purplish in color.

♈︎. Aries is the first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Leo and Sagittarius. People born between March 21 and April 20 belong to the sign of Aries.

Taurus Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Taurus

Vivid day in which affective encounters would be the reason for the day. They will be able to enter the hearts of those they are meeting. Those who have commitments avoid temptations with the past. Pleasant surprises in terms of activities. Moment: cinnamon color.

♉︎. Taurus is the second sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Virgo and Capricorn. People born between April 21 and May 21 belong to the sign of Taurus.

Gemini Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Gemini

Wanting to take a truce, the day lends itself so that they can treat themselves to having a good time in solitude. It would never be negative for all of us to take time for ourselves. It’s better for everyone to do things for oneself too. Tranquillity. Moment: cherry color.

♊︎. Gemini is the third sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like Libra and Aquarius. People born between May 22 and June 21 belong to the sign of Gemini.

Cancer Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Cancer

Tranquility that appears on this full day for affective relationships. A positive conclusion for couples is not far off. Cravings and healthy attachment. Finances settle, patience and firmness are the key, analyzing convenience is good. Give yourselves time. Moment: silver moon color.

♋︎. Cancer is the fourth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like that of Scorpio and Pisces. People born between June 21 and July 23 belong to the sign of Cancer.

Leo’s horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Leo

It is not necessary to disturb the spirits in front of sayings or comments that are unnecessary and grotesque, bordering on the comic. Do not give answers if you are not sure about issues that you have any doubts about seeing. Respecting one as the other is paramount. Color Moment: Grey.

♌︎. Leo is the fifth sign of the zodiac. Its element is fire, just like that of Aries and Sagittarius. People born between July 22 and August 21 belong to the Leo sign.

Virgo’s horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Virgo

Without haste or commitments, this will be a calm day even for those who have to work. They reward their ability, they will receive an encouraging call in the area of ​​activities. They could dedicate themselves to their own if they plan to be able to encourage themselves to carry out ventures. Moment: pink.

♍︎. Virgo is the sixth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Capricorn. People born between August 24 and September 23 belong to the Virgo sign.

Libra’s horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Pound

Librans take advantage of this day to remove what is not necessary from your homes. Cleaning ordering generates new hygienic energy in every way. Review your dialogues with friends, sometimes they hurt without realizing it. Librian spontaneity and freshness is sometimes misunderstood. Moment: pure blue.

♎︎. Libra is the seventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Aquarius. People born between September 24 and October 23 belong to the Libra sign.

Scorpio’s horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. scorpio

Scorpios, an entertaining and loose day is here for you. Take advantage of those who have a partner to enjoy the company. They plan to want to move or make changes in the home, it is a good possibility to start allowing themselves to have those changes. Moment: green.

♏︎. Scorpio is the eighth sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Pisces. People born between October 24 and November 22 belong to the sign of Scorpio.

Sagittarius Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Sagittarius

Don’t risk your day by engaging with people who don’t bring you peace of mind. Sometimes it is better to say no than to accept uncomfortable situations. They creatively project a future venture that they dream of being able to carry out. Moment: beige.

♐︎. Sagittarius is the ninth first sign of the zodiac. Their element is fire, just like Aries and Leo. People born between November 23 and December 22 belong to the Sagittarius sign.

Capricorn’s horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Capricorn

The day is somewhat complicated for those little goats that have to fulfill tasks. Problems arise that will be corrected without problem. Family and friends with good news that will give them happiness. colorful day. Moment: coral color.

♑︎. Capricorn is the tenth sign of the zodiac. Its element is earth, just like that of Taurus and Virgo. People born between December 23 and January 20 belong to the sign of Capricorn.

Aquarius Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Aquarium

Memories surface after thinking a lot about people from the past. That said, it’s past. Learn to protect ourselves even from ourselves in moments of weakness. Unusual talent that will give them mental breadth for projects. Moment: corn-colored.

♒︎. Aquarius is the eleventh sign of the zodiac. Its element is air, just like that of Gemini and Libra. People born between January 21 and February 19 belong to the sign of Aquarius.

Pisces Horoscope for today, Saturday, July 1, 2023

Horoscope. Pisces

They will be involved in the problems of friends who would need them. Try to put emotional distance and give your best parts to those who ask you for help. They prepare their minds to know how to ask for what they need in their workplace. Moment: lime color.

♓︎. Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.

