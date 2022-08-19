Home Entertainment “PRODUCE 101” in the second season of the idol who used a murder weapon to coerce his ex-girlfriend was sentenced to probation jqknews
　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn On August 19, according to Korean media reports, the idol who was born in the second season of “PRODUCE 101” used a murder weapon to coerce his ex-girlfriend and has been sentenced to probation.

On the 19th, in the public trial conducted by the Seoul Central District Court on the suspicion of injury, special threat, and intrusion into the house of singer A, a member of the idol group, the judicial department sentenced him to 1 year in prison, suspended for 2 years, and ordered him to conduct Years of conservation observation and 80 hours of social service.

In October last year, A (26), who appeared in the second season of Mnet’s “PRODUCE 101”, asked to date his girlfriend B who had broken up again. After being rejected, A broke into B’s house through the balcony. A wrapped his arms around the neck of B, who wanted to escape, dragged him to the inside of the living room, aimed at B with the fruit knife in the kitchen, and forced B to continue interacting with him. After being rejected again, he immediately strangled B’s neck. After the neighbor heard B’s screams, he rang the doorbell, and A picked up the knife again and threatened B: “Don’t make a sound.” He was eventually handed over to the court for trial without being detained.

The Judiciary Department of the Court stated: “From the perspective of the content and methods of the crime, the nature of the crime and the circumstances of the crime are very serious. The victim has suffered a lot of shock and pain, and the defendant has not yet received forgiveness from the victim. The defendant’s confession was also considered. A crime, a crime committed more or less by accident, a first-time offender with no prior criminal record, etc.”

