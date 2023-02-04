The critical theorists and social justice warriors are trying to

do to medieval studies what they’ve done to other disciplines, and

if you don’t get on board, you’re a white supremacist. Over the

past two years or so, the mob has targeted University of Chicago

professor Rachel Fulton Brown, calling her a fascist, trying to

intimidate her department into censuring her, and banning her from

conference sessions. She joins me to discuss her ordeal, why even

tenured professors are willing to stand up for unpopular truths,

and the stakes of the battle for medieval studies.

Links

Rachel Fulton Brown’s academic homepage

http://home.uchicago.edu/~rfulton/

Milo Yiannopoulos’s essay “Why the Battle for Medieval Studies

Matters to America” (profanity warning) https://www.dangerous.com/45111/middle-rages/

Rachel’s fascinating Professional Self-Portrait

http://home.uchicago.edu/~rfulton/Professional%20Self%20Portrait.pdf

Mary and the Art of Prayer: The Hours of the Virgin in

Medieval Christian Life and Thought:

Purchase https://amzn.to/2MPrGFf

Read Chapter 2

https://issuu.com/columbiaup/docs/mary_and_the_art_of_prayer_ave_mari

Timestamps

2:56 Rachel Fulton Brown

3:41 The initial blog post that made Rachel’s colleagues

angry

10:15 Rachel’s friendship with Milo Yiannopoulos

15:19 The progressive witch hunt within medieval studies

28:25 The letter 1,500 academics signed attempting to get her

department to censure her

34:40 Rachel’s defenders in academia

36:49 Why even tenured academics fear the mob

41:23 Critical theorists coming from English literature into

medieval studies

45:27 What will be lost if medieval studies is taken over by

progressives: the study of Christianity

51:02 This week’s reading: Bl. John Henry

Newman

