PROTOTYP: A Virtual Company Blending Fashion and Technology

The highly anticipated PROTOTYP brand is set to release its latest series of products on the HBX online official website and physical stores. Known for its unique concept of a “virtual company,” PROTOTYP is a large-scale machine tool development company with a focus on prototype technology. Last year, the brand introduced its “racing department,” which is now returning with even more technicians and engineers.

One of the defining features of the PROTOTYP brand is its commitment to developing uniforms solely for the daily needs of its employees. Regardless of age, gender, or unit affiliation, team members have the option to wear the same duty uniform, showcasing the brand’s emphasis on inclusivity and unity.

The brand’s subtitle, “Forms and Deviation (form and difference),” emphasizes the idea that even slight differences can result in completely different appearances. By embracing these variations and finding context within each formation, PROTOTYP encourages a harmonious coexistence that is reflected in its uniform designs.

In an exclusive interview with Yee, the person in charge of PROTOTYP, he shared insights into the brand’s management policy and the lessons learned from managing HYST over the years. When asked about the inspiration behind creating a “virtual company,” Yee explained that the concept stemmed from the technology industry’s background. The overall aesthetic of PROTOTYP leans towards engineering, science, and a NERD (nerdy) vibe. The concept of a virtual company allows for compatibility with various themes and ideas, making it versatile and adaptable.

Yee, who also serves as the store manager of HYST, discussed the differences between running a selection store and managing a brand. While both involve clothing, the starting points and approaches differ greatly. Operating a selection store focuses on introducing and marketing products to the audience, while managing a brand requires coordination with production lines, designers, and graphic design. Yee highlighted the advantage of PROTOTYP starting from a selection store, as it allowed them to learn from other brands.

When asked about the design process and potential future departments, Yee expressed the brand’s desire to give the design team room to explore and propose ideas. PROTOTYP launches new products regardless of seasons and irregularities, with future plans to release products in the normal quarter to attract foreign selection stores. The brand is also working on its next theme department, “Security,” and exploring collaborations with physical racing teams and NFT units.

Looking at the role of HYST in Taiwan’s fashion selection stores, Yee emphasized its focus on promoting Taiwan’s local independent designer brands over the past 11 years. HYST serves as a platform, providing opportunities for these brands to survive and expand internationally. As for PROTOTYP, its advantage lies in the brand experience gained through in-store distribution, allowing them to avoid unnecessary mistakes in brand management.

The latest series of PROTOTYP products will be available soon on HBX’s online official website and physical stores. Interested readers are encouraged to stay updated with the latest news on HBX’s Instagram.

