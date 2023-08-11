Puerto Rican Singer Carlos Camacho Passes Away at 73 Due to Health Complications

Puerto Rican singer Carlos Camacho, known for his role as one of the voices of the Los Hispanos quartet, has passed away at the age of 73 due to health complications. The New Testament Church of Ponce, where he served as a pastor, confirmed his death through social media. The religious institution expressed their condolences and announced that a religious service will be held to honor his life.

Born on August 25, 1949, Camacho grew up in Puerta de Tierra, in Old San Juan. In the 1970s, he made his debut as the main voice of the Tempo 70 orchestra, achieving radio hits such as “Tú Segundo, y yo”, “Habla”, and “Mujer, mujer”. Later on, Camacho joined Los Hispanos quartet along with Carmelo Montalvo, Tato Díaz, and Wisón Torres, the musical director of the group.

Wison Torres expressed his deep sorrow and pain at the loss of Camacho, not only as a fellow member of Los Hispanos but also as a soloist. Torres praised Camacho’s vocal execution, praising his commanding stage presence and excellent harmonies. The quartet, currently consisting of Wisón Torres, Tato Díaz, Nino Segarra, and Rafy Torres, deeply mourns the loss of their former teammate.

During his time with Tempo 70, Camacho enjoyed great popularity on television shows such as “Showtime”, “Música en dos tiempos”, and “Luis Vigoreaux presents”. After the dissolution of Tempo 70, Camacho pursued a successful career in recording commercial jingles and serving as a backup singer for popular Puerto Rican artists.

In the 1990s, Camacho joined Los Hispanos quartet as the first voice of the group, which achieved significant success for 13 years. They toured several countries, including Spain, Argentina, Venezuela, and the United States, while also performing in Puerto Rico. Camacho earned the approval and respect of fans throughout his career.

The remains of Carlos Camacho will be on display at J. Oliver Funeral Home starting Monday, and a religious service will be held to celebrate his life. The Puerto Rican music industry mourns the loss of a talented singer who contributed greatly to the music scene.

