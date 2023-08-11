National Police rescues the dean of Medicine of the University of Guayaquil

RESCUE. –

During the rescue action, one person was apprehended. The security force responded quickly to the kidnapping of the educator. The National Police reported on the rescue of the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Guayaquil, María Antonieta Touriz, who was kidnapped by antisocials in the morning hours of this Wednesday, August 9.

The Police Commander, General Fausto Salinas, congratulated the “effective work” carried out by the security forces to find the location of the teacher.

Through social networks, the National Police indicated that at this moment there is a person apprehended in the case.

“The effective work of the National Police managed to locate, at a home, the Dean of a University in Guayaquil, who was the victim of a kidnapping that occurred yesterday morning. There is an apprehended “, wrote the institution.

The fact generated alarm and concern on social networks, because the Dean would have been kidnapped while going to work on Avenida Orellana. It was learned that the place where the university professor was being held was a house located in the Isla Trinitaria sector of Guayaquil.

Various personalities expressed their concern and solidarity with the dean María Antonieta Touriz and reiterated their rejection of the situation of insecurity in the port city. / The time.

