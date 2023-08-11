More than 100 companies and foundations committed to inclusive employment in Valle del Cauca

Hospital Universitario Fundación Valle de Lili, Visión y Marketing SAS, Fundación para el Desarrollo Integral del Pacífico (Propacífico), Dimel Ingeniería and Listos SAS are recognized for their commitment to inclusion, equity and diversity.

Throughout the year 2022 and 2023, a greater number of companies in the city of Cali have strengthened their policies and good practices of inclusion, gender equality and diversity.

These companies have implemented changes to generate better employability conditions, especially for vulnerable people in favor of productivity and economic growth in the region.

Contributions to decent work

Cuso International, is a Canadian NGO focused on reducing poverty and inequality worldwide.

Throughout its nine years of advocacy in Colombia, through the Jobs to Build Future (SCOPE) project.

It has achieved that more than 12,378 people are linked to formal employment and that 67% of them remain in their jobs for at least three months. All of the above, thanks to the technical and financial support of the Government of Canada provided since 2015.

“We must recognize the willingness of private companies and foundations to make their selection and hiring processes more flexible and invest in the development of policies that go beyond the traditional. We have successful cases of organizations that through our “Jobs to Build the Future” project, supported by the Government of Canada, have already taken the first step to link women, youth, the refugee and migrant population,” said Aymeric Astre, Country Representative. from Cuso International.

“For the Embassy of Canada, it has been very gratifying to be part of this initiative since its inception. Thanks to the Inclusive Route, more than 12,000 people have been formally employed, many of them women heads of household, victims of the armed conflict, migrants, belonging to ethnic communities, among others. The alliance with around 100 private companies that decided to bet on this initiative shows us that efforts for inclusion bring great benefits, both for those who have access to job opportunities and for companies that see improvements in their productivity, and for inclusive economic development. of the regions and the country. stated the Canadian ambassador to Colombia, Marianick Trembley.

¨Inclusive Route¨ Strategy

From Cuso International, more than 60 companies have been accompanied to strengthen their human management, selection and hiring practices, 17 in the city of Cali.

In this process, technical assistance is provided to companies, through which organizational programs and practices are strengthened in favor of the labor inclusion of people, regardless of their race, nationality, socioeconomic level, age, physical condition, sexual preference or identity of gender, among others.

The success of the Inclusive Route has recently led to the start of its implementation in Peru and Ecuador.

In the tenth version of the Recognition event for companies that completed the Inclusive Route, on Thursday, August 10, 2023 in the city of Cali, five outstanding companies were recognized for opening their doors towards the implementation of good practices to become more inclusive. , more diverse, in an environment without barriers or prejudices. These were:

University Hospital Fundación Valle de Lili, provides highly complex health services and supports its pillars in Medical Assistance, Education, Teaching, Clinical Research and Social Responsibility.

“Thanks to the Inclusive Route, we have learned about recruitment and everything related to inclusive vacancies in our processes; 85% of people have achieved permanence at the job level. A strategy that has borne excellent results both for personal well-being and for the Lili community in general” says Magda González, Attraction and Selection Coordinator.

They extend an invitation to other companies to break the barriers to entry into institutions, transform stereotypes that create opportunities and, above all, believe in people.

Vision y Marketing S.A.S, has been recognized for being a company specialized in merchandising services to connect the needs of its clients with innovative strategies and solutions.

Through the Inclusive Route, they managed to take the vision of work in the company to a higher level.

“In the past, we would conceive of the community through the prism of traditional employment: salary, hours and defined functions. However, young people challenged this model, urging companies to reassess wages, working conditions and work-life balance. That is why we celebrate how this revolution has promoted a profound transformation. Today, we inaugurate a path of innovation, inclusion and new opportunities for all. United, we forge a more flexible and promising future of work”, affirms María Victoria Valencia, Director of Communications.

Foundation for the Integral Development of the Pacific (Propacífico), Private non-profit foundation that, through alliances with the public and private sectors, promotes high-impact projects and initiatives that contribute to the integral and sustainable development of Cali, Valle del Cauca and the Colombian Pacific.

“In the process with the Inclusive Route strategy we have acquired very valuable tools to apply on different fronts of our organization, we identified the importance of inclusion and its added value in the appropriation of what it implies among all the people who are part of ProPacífico . We were also able to take a broad look and a greater scope in the well-being and training plan, learning that allowed us to establish a work plan for the benefit of human talent and strengthening the work environment” affirms María Isabel Ulloa, Executive Director.

Dimel Engineering, company dedicated to the design, manufacture and supply of hot-dip galvanized steel poles and masts and fiberglass-reinforced polyester, with operations in Colombia and Peru; paved the way for the process of the Inclusive Route, with the practice of demasculinizing the execution of the works within its production processes.

“This inclusive practice of rethinking that both men and women, especially the head of the family, could carry out tasks with the support of machinery, has generated less turnover and permanence. Thanks to Cuso throughout the transformation of the selection processes towards the inclusion of migrants and vulnerable people for a formal relationship, he has achieved satisfactory performance for the company”, says Jorge Isaac Mosquera Lasso, president and co-founder.

Listos S.A.S. a temporary services company with more than 45 years in the Colombian market, strengthened its selection processes towards different types of vulnerable populations and victims of armed conflict to extend formal employment opportunities.

“Inclusion is dignity, opportunity, diversity and that is what we are working on as a company. Thanks to Cuso, he provided us with training and support on issues of inclusion, equity and gender to be able to implement it in our internal processes. We believe in improving the quality of life of these people who do not easily find formal employment opportunities”. assures María Fernanda Ospina, Coordinator of Strategic Alliances and Inclusion.

We invite more companies to join in building more inclusive societies, without barriers, without prejudice; to achieve a future without poverty, inequality, with formal and decent jobs that allow the construction of peace at the local, regional and national level.

To see the Cali 2023 Inclusive Route Recognition delivery, → Click here

Learn more about the project through www.cusointernational.org I

The post More than 100 companies and foundations committed to inclusive employment in Valle del Cauca appeared first on Diario Occidente.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

