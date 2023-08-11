Al-Ahli 3-1 Al-Hazm: Roberto Firmino scores hat-trick in Saudi league debut

Roberto Firmino scored six minutes into his Saudi league debut

Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a debut hat-trick in the opening game of the Saudi Pro League season as Al-Ahli beat Al-Hazm.

He headed in a cross and then slotted in at the back post after a great ball from former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after 10 minutes.

The Brazilian bundled in a third after his initial header was saved.

Al-Hazm had briefly made it 2-1 with Vina lobbing Edouard Mendy after the keeper had gifted him the ball.

Firmino, Mahrez and ex-Chelsea keeper Mendy were three of the many big names who have moved to the Saudi Pro League for this new season.

The weekend’s other games are spread over the next three days.

Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm were the top two in the Saudi second tier last season, winning promotion. Al-Ahli were one of four teams taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund this summer, and have recruited heavily, but Al-Hazm do not have any household names.

Former Roma defender Roger Ibanez, ex-Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin were among the other players making their Saudi league debuts for Al-Ahli.

Line-ups

Al-Ahly

Formation 4-2-3-1

16Mendy

27 Majrashi3Ibañez da Silva37Hindi11Alioski

30 Al Marwani Al Johani 79 Kessié

7 Mahrez9 Boudebouz97 Saint-Maximin

10Firmino

16Mendy27Majrashi3Ibañez da Silva37HindiBooked at 87mins11Alioski30Al Marwani Al JohaniSubstituted for Al Aliat 83’minutes79KessiéSubstituted forAl Nabit Al Baqaawiat 90 + 2’minutes7 MahrezSubstituted forAl Rashidiat 66’minutes9Boudebouz Substituted for Al Majhadat 66’minutes97 Saint-Maximin Substituted for Al Lajm Al Asmariat 90 + 2’minutes10 Firmino Substitutes6Al Hurayji8Al Nabit Al Baqaawi13Al Barakati Al Zubaidi19Al Rashidi22Al Sanbi26Al Hamad29Al Majhad40Al Lajm Al Asmari77Al Ali

Al-Hazm

Formation 5-3-2

30 Dahmen

61 Al-Otaibi 5 Tanker 3 Al Absi 99 Al Mhemaid 24 Al Rabei Al Shammari

6 Al Sayyali 21 Traoré 20 Pinheiro de Carvalho

29 Goes Barbosa of Souza 7 Al Shammari

30 Dahmen61Al-Otaibi5 TankerSubstituted for Al-Habshiat 33’minutes3Al Absi99Al MhemaidBooked at 20mins24Al Rabei Al ShammariSubstituted forAl Absiat 70’minutes6Al SayyaliSubstituted forAl Najjarat 70’minutes21TraoréSubstituted forAl Thaniat 49’minute20Pinheiro de Carvalho29Goes Barbosa from Souza7Al ShammariBooked at 13mins Substituted for Al Bakrat 71’minutes Substitutes11Al Thani13Al Bakr14Al Absi15Al Najjar19Al- Habshi23Zaid66Al Mutairi

Referee: Khalid Saleh Al-Turais

