PUMA and NANAMICA Collaborate Once Again for a Functional and Stylish Joint Series

PUMA and NANAMICA Collaborate to Release New Joint Series

In an exciting collaboration, sports brand PUMA and Japanese outdoor lifestyle brand NANAMICA have once again joined forces to release a new joint series. Building on the success of their previous collaboration, the two brands focused on combining functionality and comfort with the concept of “new tooling style” and the integration of military and nautical elements.

The highlight of the PUMA x NANAMICA joint series is the redesigned Clyde shoes, which have been reconstructed using GORE-TEX materials and high-quality leather to create a durable and stylish upper. To mark the collaboration, the shoes feature a satin label with the collaboration logo and hidden overlay eyelets. The PUMA x NANAMICA Clyde shoes are available in both black and white, providing versatility for consumers.

Apart from shoes, this season’s joint series also includes a range of clothing items. One notable piece is a jacket made of Cordura functional fabric, known for its durability and resistance to abrasion. Additionally, the joint series features two hooded sweaters designed with 1/4 zipper closure, twill trousers, and a striped T-shirt, offering a well-rounded collection for fashion enthusiasts.

Fans of PUMA and NANAMICA can mark their calendars for August 19, as this is when the new joint series will be officially released. The release is expected to generate significant interest from fashion-forward individuals who appreciate the combination of style and functionality seen in this collaboration.

Stay tuned for more updates and make sure to secure your favorite pieces from the PUMA x NANAMICA joint series on the release date.