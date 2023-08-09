Efforts to Promote Rule of Law Supervision in Haiyan County’s “Three Modernizations”

Haiyan County, known for its efforts to promote the rule of law, is making significant progress in the supervision of this important aspect of governance. The county has taken the rule of law inspection as a crucial starting point to comprehensively enhance the construction of a rule of law government. It has focused on strengthening the top-level design, standardizing the implementation process, and tracking the effectiveness of rectification measures, creating a new pattern for the continuous deepening of the construction of a rule of law government.

Since the beginning of this year, Haiyan County has already conducted two inspections by the county party committee and two reviews by the National People’s Congress. Through these inspections and reviews, 11 legal issues were identified, and 12 supervision suggestions were put forward. All of these issues have been rectified and given feedback.

One of the key aspects of Haiyan County’s efforts is the optimization of the supervision mechanism. The Office of the County Party Committee for Governing the County by Law formulates and promulgates the “Haiyan County Rule of Law Supervision Work Plan” every year. It is incorporated into the supervision work arrangements of the county party committee and the county government, integrating planning, deployment, and promotion with other key supervision work in the county. This includes the integration of legal supervision resources such as the People’s Congress, the Political Consultative Conference, and the Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision. The county also incorporates party committee inspections, NPC deliberations, democratic supervision, and law enforcement supervision into the rule of law supervision work system. Additionally, the cooperation mechanism between rule of law supervision and discipline inspection and supervision has been improved, as well as the joint meeting mechanism of rule of law supervision. To enhance the work capacity and guarantee level of the rule of law inspectors, a main database, object database, and expert database for rule of law inspections have been established. The selection, training, and use of rule of law supervisors, specially invited administrative law enforcement supervisors, and people’s supervisors have been increased to ensure a strong and professional rule of law inspection team.

The second focus of Haiyan County’s efforts is the refinement of the inspection content. The county has specifically targeted the “key minority” and key areas, designing the basic list of rule of law inspections to be problem-oriented and “targeted.” The inspection content is clarified with 14 aspects and 27 specific inspection items, distinguishing between different inspection lists of departments (units) and towns (streets). Haiyan County regularly improves and updates the inspection content, refines the evaluation criteria, and strengthens supervision and guidance to achieve the specificity, refinement, and standardization of inspection content. Through on-site and online inspections, the inspected departments and towns (streets) undergo a comprehensive examination of the rule of law construction. This process provides specific feedback, highlighting the problems and suggesting targeted rectification measures to effectively promote the construction of a rule of law government and the implementation of responsibilities through accurate and precise inspections.

Moreover, Haiyan County places great emphasis on strengthening supervision and rectification. The county tackles problem rectification to improve the effectiveness of rule of law supervision. It has established a circular three-dimensional rectification model, including “joint inspection, step-by-step reform, and annual assessment.” This model involves carrying out follow-up inspections of the rectification implementation work of supervised units. For the legal problems identified in the rule of law inspections, Haiyan County adheres to the principle of combining commonality and individuality. It conducts in-depth analysis and judgment on common problems and issues inspection reports in a timely manner with universal and guiding solutions. For individual problems, feedback on legal supervision opinions, the list of personality problems, etc. are provided, along with point-to-point suggestions for rectification. Time limits for rectification are clarified, and timely “reviews” are organized to ensure the implementation of rectification measures. In cases where rectification has been ineffective, slow progress has been made, or results have been insignificant, these issues continue to be included in the second list of key object categories for the annual inspection.

Haiyan County’s efforts in further promoting the supervision of the rule of law demonstrate its commitment to building a strong foundation for a rule of law government. With an optimized supervision mechanism, refined inspection content, and strengthened supervision and rectification processes, Haiyan County is set to achieve notable progress in its construction of a rule of law government. The county’s commitment to the rule of law will undoubtedly have a positive impact on its overall development and governance.

