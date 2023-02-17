In the Limonar neighborhood of Dosquebradas, the only space that the community has and especially the little ones to play, definitely suffers from the neglect of the administration.

All the latent dangers came together, the rust of the meshes with protruding points, part of the same enclosure supported by a guadua tree that can fall when hit by a ball, that same mesh separates the field from the La Víbora ravine, which passes through a side, the balls are constantly going to hit the creek and the children pass by, with nothing to prevent them from picking them up, and what if one of those is overgrown?

The grass grew by dividing the cement slabs, which is the only thing that has been half preserved, but as it gradually gains ground, it will naturally end up cracking them. Omaira Guerrero has lived in El Limonar for almost 20 years and comments that “Clearly they have not maintained this field for eight years, they have talked a lot and nothing happens. I have known of two children who have been hurt.”

Another neighbor, Sebastián Cedeño said that: “The only thing I have seen that they have done in this space in the last four years is that they changed the lamps, because with the previous ones, the vultures would stand on them and melt them, they were light yellow, the ones they replaced are white light. The automatic shutdown system also breaks sometimes and the court stays all night with the light on.

On the part of the Ministry of Culture, which is in charge of recreational spaces in the neighboring municipality, whenever an issue is consulted, the only response is total silence.