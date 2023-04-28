Punk Labs Releases OneTrick CRYPTID Drum Synth Powered by DX7 FM Synth Engine

Punk Labs has released OneTrick CRYPTID, an FM drum synthesizer that uses emulated DX7 sounds.

“Underneath the awe-inspiring frame of the TR-808 is the cold, powerful heart of the DX7. It’s time to call this beast out of the shadows! Allow us to introduce the world‘s most accurate FM drum synth reproduction – Doubt Critics might say it never actually existed. Using a DX7 emulation of our own design, we built every aspect of CRYPTID to recreate its awesome inner workings.”

Features:

18 emulated DX7 sounds.

Multiple outputs or stereo.

Greyhole reverb.

Tanh saturation.

Chromatic MIDI channel.

Non-destructive modulation (CLAP).

All parameters can be automatically

No measurement and analysis.

No encryption.

Open source to view, learn from, tweak and improve.

OneTrick CRYPTID costs $35, but you can download and view the open source code. It supports macOS (including Apple Silicon) and Windows in AU, CLAP and VST3 formats.

Official website: https://punklabs.com/ot-cryptid Open source code download: https://punklabs.com/content/projects/ot-cryptid/downloads/OneTrick-CRYPTID-1.0.0-Source.zip