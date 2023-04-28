Home » Punk Labs Releases OneTrick CRYPTID Drum Synth Powered by DX7 FM Synth Engine
Entertainment

Punk Labs Releases OneTrick CRYPTID Drum Synth Powered by DX7 FM Synth Engine

by admin
Punk Labs Releases OneTrick CRYPTID Drum Synth Powered by DX7 FM Synth Engine

Punk Labs Releases OneTrick CRYPTID Drum Synth Powered by DX7 FM Synth Engine

Punk Labs has released OneTrick CRYPTID, an FM drum synthesizer that uses emulated DX7 sounds.

“Underneath the awe-inspiring frame of the TR-808 is the cold, powerful heart of the DX7. It’s time to call this beast out of the shadows! Allow us to introduce the world‘s most accurate FM drum synth reproduction – Doubt Critics might say it never actually existed. Using a DX7 emulation of our own design, we built every aspect of CRYPTID to recreate its awesome inner workings.”

Features:

  • 18 emulated DX7 sounds.
  • Multiple outputs or stereo.
  • Greyhole reverb.
  • Tanh saturation.
  • Chromatic MIDI channel.
  • Non-destructive modulation (CLAP).
  • All parameters can be automatically
  • No measurement and analysis.
  • No encryption.
  • Open source to view, learn from, tweak and improve.

OneTrick CRYPTID costs $35, but you can download and view the open source code. It supports macOS (including Apple Silicon) and Windows in AU, CLAP and VST3 formats.

Official website: https://punklabs.com/ot-cryptid Open source code download: https://punklabs.com/content/projects/ot-cryptid/downloads/OneTrick-CRYPTID-1.0.0-Source.zip

See also  The first hydrogen-powered water taxi in the Netherlands

You may also like

From “intern her” to “raise Milei so that...

Samsung previews Galaxy Z Flip3 Pokemon Edition ahead...

among them with connection to Neuquén

Korean musicals, keep “rolling” yourself_Guangming.com

Own cinema and streaming room: this is the...

Argentina: State “pisabrote”? | Profile

[Shen Yun Early Programs]Silk Dance Flying Flowers (produced...

They arrested five women in Lugano who drugged...

The Jinsha Lake Grand Theater officially opens and...

Platense and Estudiantes open the 14th. date in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy