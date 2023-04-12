At 33 minutes into the first half, Roberto Bochi hit him with a “punch” that left the Vélez goalkeeper standing, marking the 1-0 of Institute in Alta Córdoba for the date 11 of the Professional League.

After a series of rebounds that the visitor’s defense could not reject, Bochi put his right hand into the net, and left Leonardo Burián standing. After being reviewed by the VAR, Gloria’s goal was validated.

BOMB AND GOAL 💣 Roberto Bochi found a rebound and put it against a post to leave Burián without an answer. Glory wins.#LPFxTNTSports pic.twitter.com/0O7Q0YDbSv — TNT Sports Argentina (@TNTSportsAR) April 12, 2023

Professional League standings

