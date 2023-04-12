Home Entertainment “Puntazo” and to the network: video of Bochi’s great goal for the 1-0 of Instituto with Vélez
“Puntazo” and to the network: video of Bochi’s great goal for the 1-0 of Instituto with Vélez

“Puntazo” and to the network: video of Bochi’s great goal for the 1-0 of Instituto with Vélez

At 33 minutes into the first half, Roberto Bochi hit him with a “punch” that left the Vélez goalkeeper standing, marking the 1-0 of Institute in Alta Córdoba for the date 11 of the Professional League.

After a series of rebounds that the visitor’s defense could not reject, Bochi put his right hand into the net, and left Leonardo Burián standing. After being reviewed by the VAR, Gloria’s goal was validated.

