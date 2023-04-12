▲Yoo Yeong-han, information and data policy officer of the Korea Customs Service, attends the launching ceremony for the advancement of the Madagascar electronic customs clearance system held in Madagascar on the 11th and explains the grant aid support project. (Photo courtesy of Korea Customs Service)

The Korea Customs Service’s electronic customs clearance system (Uni-Pass) and personnel management system are transplanted to Madagascar.

On the 11th, the Korea Customs Service held a kick-off ceremony for the Madagascar electronic customs clearance system advancement project in Antananarivo, the capital of Madagascar.

This project is to support the advancement of Madagascar’s electronic customs clearance system by the Korea Customs Service using a Korean-style integrated data management and risk management system. An export effect of 5.9 billion won is also expected.

The Madagascar Customs Service requested the Korea Customs Service to improve and expand the functions of the existing system in order to enhance transparency in import and export customs clearance and increase tax revenue.

Madagascar secures 45% of its government finances through taxes collected at the customs clearance stage, such as customs duties and import VAT.

Earlier, with the support of international organizations, the Korea Customs Service exported a Korean-style electronic customs clearance system worth $310 million to 16 countries since 2015, and six of the 16 countries are African countries, including Madagascar.

In addition, the Madagascar Customs Service requested the establishment of a personnel management system to automate personnel management tasks that had been done manually.

The Madagascar Customs Service had to manually perform personnel management tasks such as hiring, appointment, training, and wages for 1,200 employees, but after seeing that the personnel management tasks of more than 5,000 employees at the Korea Customs Service were computerized and automated, it specifically requested the establishment of a personnel management system.

Linecarna, head of the Madagascar Customs Service, said, “Since customs revenue accounts for a very large proportion of government finances, it is necessary to introduce excellent cargo management and data analysis techniques by the Korea Customs Service in order to ensure transparency in customs clearance and efficiently respond to smuggling imports and exports, which are the root of tax evasion. It is urgent,” he said.

Yoo Yeong-han, information and data policy officer at the Korea Customs Service, said, “Through this cooperation project, the excellence of the Korean electronic customs clearance system that can operate stably in any harsh environment has been repeatedly recognized.” will,” he emphasized.