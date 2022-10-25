Qian Fang and Chen He are on the same stage again “I don’t want to be friends with you” to bring you back to youthFly into the homes of ordinary people

A year later, the original fantasy youth comedy “I Don’t Want to Be Friends with You”, adapted from the domestic youth drama Dark Horse IP, will be staged at Shanghai Majestic Theater from November 10th to 13th with a new cast. As one of the repertoires of the 8th Shanghai International Comedy Festival, the work has won an overwhelming reputation of 8.2 points on Douban for its imaginative imagination, stylized expression, heart-warming story core and delicate emotional interpretation. . This work is back on the stage, director Ho Nian will bring Qian Fang, Chen He and other leading actors to appear.

Different from the previous time-travel dramas “produced by He Nian”, which mostly focus on “love”, “I Don’t Want to Be Friends with You” takes the intergenerational relationship between mother and daughter as the core of the whole drama, telling the story of “not dealing with my mother” all the time. “Li Jinjin, a high school student, traveled to 20 years ago because of a fantasy trip, became a classmate with his high school mother Li Qingtong, and pretended to be Faxiao to live in her home.

As Qian Fang, who plays the role of mother Li Qingtong, said: “The so-called generation gap is the result of two people from different eras and different situations, unable to empathize and communicate with each other. The fantasy travel in the play allows her daughter to witness it with her own eyes. The mother’s age, emotion, and family also gave her a new identity and equal opportunity to face her mother, find the root of the real problem, make up for the rift between mother and daughter, and embark on a road of self-healing.”

Now that she is a mother, Qian Fang has a better understanding of the role of mother. At the same time, she is the planner of the show. She also bluntly said that she was deeply moved after watching the TV series of the same name. She took the initiative to find her old friend He Nian to persuade him to make the film The work is brought to the stage. At a time when the relationship between parents and children is becoming increasingly tense, if every daughter has the opportunity to learn about the youth of their parents, perhaps those gaps and estrangements will not be so difficult to bridge. This time, Qian Fang will reproduce Li Qingtong’s 20-year life story from the age of 18 to 38 on the stage with a unique understanding and delicate interpretation.

It is worth mentioning that Chen He, who is more active in variety shows now, will also return to the stage of long-term dramas and play the “school bully” Chen Junhe in the play. However, as an actor at the Shanghai Dramatic Art Center, he has also created many classic stage images in ancient and modern China and abroad on the stage of drama. In this “return”, Chen He will show his comedic talent and unique performance style on stage to the audience who are used to watching him on the screen. Qian Fang and Chen He joined hands on stage again, which also made many senior drama fans call “Ye Qing Hui”, and watching them “quarrel” on the stage seems to make people return to youth.

It is reported that the play is jointly produced by Shanghai Drama Art Center and Joy Media.

‍ (Xinmin Evening News reporter Zhu Yuan)

