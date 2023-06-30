Home » Quinteros presents 60 proposals for the city and creates expectation for his security plan
Juan Pablo Quinteros, the candidate for mayor of Somos Córdoba, presented 60 proposals, which start from a “baseline of any municipal management, such as installing bus stops, changing public lighting sources, repairing traffic lights, carrying out patching tasks and paving, maintenance of squares”.

Within this framework, Quinteros proposes “zero” contributions to new ventures for two years and to remove any tax or municipal contribution from public service rates, a promise that has economist Gabriel Ratner, who was part of Humberto Petrei’s teams, as “guarantor”. .

Gabriel Ratner and Juan Pablo Quinteros, the formula of Somos Córdoba (Quinteros Press).

Then, he proposed a strong training of traffic inspectors and the implementation of a traffic laboratory in real time, to monitor it.

One of its flags is the creation of the Municipal Public Services Regulatory Entity that guarantees frequencies of between 10 and 12 minutes for the transport system.

Regarding municipal health, he proposed, among other items, that “nurses be dedicated to promoting health and preventing diseases and addictions” in municipal schools, with “an approach focused on promotion, risk detection, prevention and collective and online action on issues such as addictions, adolescent pregnancy, violence, bullying, inclusion of diversity, among others”.

In addition, Quinteros says that on July 10 he will present the “most innovative and best prepared” security plan in the history of Córdoba.

The full proposals can be downloaded here.

