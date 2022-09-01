Original title: Qunxing Art Exam Star Student | Ju Yao “The road to dreams is long and full of miracles”

Producer, founder of Pu Lanning’s curatorial team, former “Red Show”GRAZIA“New media editor, initiator of the national video art exhibition “Jura”. He has three years of working experience in the production of graphic shooting, advertising, and short films. As a planner, producer and producer, he has participated in the planning, development and production of many film and television works.

Participate in TV dramas Filming and production of works such as “Forensic Apprentice” and “Goodbye Ideal”.His film debut as a producer “The Garden of Forking Paths” won the second awardIMBest Kirin Short Film at the Cross-Strait Youth Film Festival, shortlisted2021Yamaichi Throwing Tournament,2021Golden Rooster Film Venture Capital Conference, the 16thFIRST Youth Film Festival Industry Screening Unit.

Talent is very important, and your choice is more important. Knowing what industry is suitable for you and what job is suitable for you can double your sense of accomplishment when you complete your work.Personally, I am very interested in photography and film, just myself, I am relatively weak in terms of creation, and the work of producing is more handy for me.

Strictly speaking, the encounter with Qunxing opened up my yearning for the major of editing and directing, and Qunxing is the enlightenment on my career path. I still remember the editing and directing classroom at the right end of the first floor. I watched too many excellent movies in that small room. What I saw and heard in the class made me interested in the editing and directing profession, as well as the recognition of this industry. gradually became clearer.More fortunately, I met an absolute mentor and friend in my life, who is also my role model – Sister Ming.I have learned a lot from her about professional seriousness, professionalism, and responsibility; calmness, optimism, and calmness in the face of various situations; courage, will, and flexibility to actively respond. These qualities can support me to walk a long way on the road of film and television. .

Art examination is a choice, major is a foundation, and practice is the process of exploring love and realizing oneself. The most important thing is to know what you want and work for it!

"As you set off for Ithaca, may your road be long, full of wonders and full of discoveries."