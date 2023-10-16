Ram Unveils Stunning 2024 Spring and Summer Collection in Shanghai, Embracing ‘Shanghai Style’ and Artistic Beauty

write a title for this article

In order to thoroughly study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, actively promote quality education, enhance students’ physical fitness, and promote the healthy development of school sports work, recently, the campuses of Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group have actively carried out “Exercise skills every day to strengthen the country and make me good” “Youth” series of themed activities.

On the morning of October 13th, Hefei Qingnian Road Education Group Yungu Road Primary School ushered in the opening ceremony of the 10th Sports Festival and Track and Field Games in the fall of 2023, “Exercising Everyday Skills to Strengthen the Country and You Are a Good Young Man.” On the green field, young players from the school basketball team, aerobics team, roller skating team, and drum and bugle team made a brilliant appearance, bringing a wonderful display to all the teachers and students. A phalanx of parent volunteers also came to ensure the smooth holding of this sports meeting. The teachers and students were all in high spirits, showing the colorful campus life with full enthusiasm and high spirit.

Hefei Huanghe Road Primary School held the opening ceremony of the 2023 Sports Festival and the first swimming competition on the afternoon of October 13. More than 100 people participated in this swimming competition, divided into male and female groups according to grade, and the events were divided into two categories: freestyle and breaststroke. There are 100-meter breaststroke, 50-meter freestyle, 25-meter board freestyle, 4*25-meter breaststroke relay and other events. As the referee’s whistle sounded, the young athletes were like dragons entering the water, and like flying fish galloping, performing breaststroke and freestyle in turn. Entering the water, paddling, inhaling, kicking, you are chasing each other in the swimming track, the waves are rolling, and the speed and passion are staged.

On the afternoon of October 13, the 11th “Sunshine Sports, Wonderful Blooms” Sports Festival of Qingnian Road Campus of Hefei Qingnian Road Primary School Education Group officially opened. This sports festival aims to further enhance the pertinence and effectiveness of school sports work, stimulate and maintain students’ interest in sports, improve students’ physical health, and make students truly fall in love with the activity of sunshine sports.

In order to further carry out campus exchanges through champion athletes and use the power of role models to awaken the sports potential of young people, on October 13, the team building day, the Ginkgo Garden Campus of Qingnian Road Primary School in Hefei City invited the national martial arts Sanda champion, Guangzhou Asian Games champion Zhang Junyong, and Anhui Normal University University associate professor, Asian Games women’s 800-meter track and field champion, Asian women’s 800-meter track and field record holder, the only Asian women’s 800-meter track and field athlete to run into the Olympics and win fifth place, the first Asian record-holder Wang Chunyu, and national martial arts champion Deng Xuexu , national Sanda champion Zou Xuelei walked into the campus and carried out a series of activities to tell the children the stories of hard work in the competition.

