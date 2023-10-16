Ram Unveils Stunning 2024 Spring and Summer Collection in Shanghai, Embracing ‘Shanghai Style’ and Artistic Beauty

Ram Unveils 2024 Spring and Summer Series at Sunke Villa in Shanghai
Shanghai, China – At 4:30 pm on October 10, 2023, luxury fashion brand Ram showcased its highly anticipated 2024 spring and summer series at Sunke Villa in Shanghai. The event took place in the iconic “Shanghai Style” pioneering design building created by Hudec in the Golden Age. The collection was praised for its ability to interpret artistic beauty and romantic reverie that transcends both time and reality.
In a society where the spirit of adventure is lacking, Ram’s latest collection aims to revive people’s nostalgia through mysticism and far-fetched fantasy. The collection, aptly named “The Hungers,” drew inspiration from the Age of Discovery, where beauties and sailors engaged in a captivating “game” on the sparkling sea.
Teaming up with independent designer Zhong Zixin, Ram modernized the legendary human image, inviting individuals to indulge in the illusionary world and experience the unique romance and wonder of the past. The collection seamlessly combines ancient elements and modern innovation, weaving together tradition and culture to create a spiritual realm.
The Oriental Rococo style takes center stage in Ram’s latest collection, as the brand deconstructs the classic navy style and delves into the culture behind it. Through the integration of scenes such as shells, gold, and navy, and utilizing fashion silhouettes to outline neoclassicism, Ram creates a mesmerizing visual experience. Exquisite fabrics, including tweed, velvet, pearls, and lace, further enhance the otherworldly dreamscape, while intricate details such as embroidery, beading, and jacquards add delicacy and grace to the female figure.
In collaboration with Yvmin You, the accessories series pays homage to astrolabes and shells, capturing the innate mysterious power of women through bright arcs. The collection seamlessly merges fashion and art to offer a unique and immersive experience for fashion enthusiasts.
The 2024 spring and summer series by Ram introduces a refreshing interpretation of fashion by marrying historical elements with contemporary design. With its dedication to pushing boundaries and creating pieces that evoke emotions, Ram continues to raise the bar in the fashion industry.
Fashion lovers and enthusiasts can experience the extraordinary world of Ram’s 2024 spring and summer series for themselves. The collection is set to revolutionize the fashion scene by taking individuals on a journey of self-discovery and fantasy.