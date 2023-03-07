“Believers: Fasting was prescribed for you just as it was prescribed for those who preceded you so that you may remember your Lord. They are certain numbers of days and know that if you fast it is better for your health” (Quran 02:183).

On March 23, God willing, Ramadan will be among us again. Ramadan is the month of mercy and forgiveness, it is the month in which worship and obedience abound, and the servant draws closer to the Lord than him.

Believers, in Ramadan, kindness and generosity become stronger and more present in your lives! Close the doors of your grudges, knock on the doors of mercy and love, be merciful to those who are close and friendly to those who are far away, cultivate the white spaces in your hearts, and get rid of the black spaces that you have inside.

Ramadan is an opportunity for every Muslim to open his life to tolerance and respect. Reconcile with your loved ones, forget your problems and get rid of them and get closer to your lord. In the blessed month of Ramadan, the eight gates of Paradise are opened, the demons are chained, and the gates of Hell are closed.

Hurry to seek forgiveness from the almighty for your faults and mistakes. Prophet Muhammad said: “You are all sinners, but the best among you is the one who repents and asks for forgiveness before his Lord.”

So fight with yourself against the inappropriate as much as you can, and wash your heart before your body, and your tongue before your hands, and be careful not to be among those whose fast is only to stop eating and drinking and not to stop aside hatred and resentment.

In Ramadan, good deeds are multiplied and their rewards are multiplied, so make haste to do good deeds, avoid forbidden things, slander and insults, in order to achieve a pure and perfect fast, and be careful not to be unfair in dealing with others, because injustice is darkness on the Day of Resurrection.

With the arrival of Ramadan, the Muslim Arab Society-Islamic Center of Córdoba extends its greetings and congratulations to all Muslims in the Argentine Republic and in the world, praying to the Lord Almighty so that our homeland continues to be a land of peace. , love and religious coexistence model in the world.

* Imam, member of Comipaz

