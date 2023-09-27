Home » Rapper Nashawn Breedlove, Known for ‘8 Mile’ Role, Passes Away at 46
Rapper Nashawn Breedlove, Known for '8 Mile' Role, Passes Away at 46

Rapper Nashawn Breedlove, Known for '8 Mile' Role, Passes Away at 46

Rapper and actor Nashawn Breedlove, known for his role in the film “8 Mile,” passed away on Monday at his home in New Jersey, United States. The exact cause of his death is still unknown, as confirmed by his relatives. Nashawn, 46, portrayed the character of Lotto in the movie based on Eminem’s life. In one of the memorable scenes, his character engaged in a rap battle with B-Rabbit, played by Eminem. Rapper Mickey Factz expressed his grief over the loss of his friend, praising Nashawn’s tenacity and aggressiveness. TMZ also highlighted that Nashawn, who was previously known as OX, contributed to the soundtrack of the film “The Wash” in 2001, which starred Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg. The music industry mourns the loss of a talented individual who will be fondly remembered by his friends and fans.

