Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested for Failure to Appear on Speeding Charge in Florida

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) on Wednesday night. Hernandez, 27, was booked on a failure to appear charge. However, he was released from jail early Thursday after posting a $2,000 bond. The arrest stems from a traffic citation issued to Hernandez on June 11, when he was pulled over for allegedly driving at a speed of 136 mph in a Lamborghini on the Florida Turnpike. The officer also cited him for not having proof of insurance and operating an unregistered vehicle. Hernandez was supposed to appear in court for the excessive speeding violation but failed to do so, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

This recent arrest for Hernandez comes months after he was beaten by three men at an LA Fitness in Lake Worth. Cell phone footage of the incident captured the brutal beating in the men’s locker room. Hernandez suffered cuts, swelling, and injuries to his jaw, ribs, and back, and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Three individuals were subsequently arrested in connection with the attack.

It is important to note that the video of the assault contains graphic language that may be offensive to some viewers.

The arrest and assault highlight the ongoing legal and personal challenges faced by Tekashi 6ix9ine, who has gained notoriety both for his music and his controversial public persona.

