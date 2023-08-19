Rashel Diaz and Husband Make Controversial Move from Miami to Oklahoma: Leaving Comforts Behind for New Life

Former Univision and Telemundo host Rashel Diaz has been making headlines recently, not for a potential television comeback, but for a surprising decision she and her husband have made. The couple has decided to leave behind the comforts of Miami and relocate to Tulsa, Oklahoma for a new life. Although their move is only temporary, lasting for a couple of years, it has sparked controversy among their followers and even their own family.

Carlos García and Rashel Díaz announced their decision and new beginning through their podcast, which they launched a few months ago to connect with their fans. However, they were met with criticism and accusations of being opportunists and religious fanatics. Unfazed by the negative comments, Diaz took to Instagram Stories to defend herself against the backlash.

Addressing the accusations, Diaz stated, “It is impressive that there are comments that have left us that the creativity of some people impresses me. Both Carlos and I are clear about who we are, who we serve and we know our hearts… So to all those people who make comments that if we want to become pastors to take advantage of others, that if I am doing it to take Carlos away from Miami… I understand that this comes from the person who writes it and has nothing to do with us.”

Despite facing criticism for their move and religious beliefs, Diaz made it clear that she does not take it personally and will continue with her life unaffected. She emphasized that they love and are passionate about serving God and cannot live any other way. Diaz concluded by saying, “We love to respect everyone, time will tell what God’s plan is, and you will find out how we are doing.”

Although Diaz and her husband have faced some backlash for their decision to move to Tulsa, they remain focused on their faith and serving God. They are confident in their beliefs and are determined to continue on their chosen path.