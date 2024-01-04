Real Estate Agent Sues Teenager Over Fake Air Jordan 1 Shoes Purchased for $20,000

Real Estate Agent Sues Teenager for Selling Fake Air Jordan Shoes

In a shocking turn of events, a real estate agent in Melbourne, Australia has filed a lawsuit against a teenager for selling him fake Air Jordan 1 shoes. The agent reportedly spent nearly $20,000 to buy seven pairs of the popular sneakers from the 17-year-old, only to later discover that they were counterfeit.

According to a report by the BBC, the real estate agent purchased various styles of Air Jordan 1 shoes, including limited edition Dior x Air Jordan 1 joint shoes, as well as the “Bred”, “Chicago”, and “Royal” styles. However, upon closer inspection, he found defects in the shoes, prompting him to take the teenager and his son to a local shoe store to verify their authenticity. Shockingly, the store clerk confirmed that the shoes were indeed fake and informed the agent that the teenager was a blacklisted fraudster.

As a result, the real estate agent filed a lawsuit with the Victoria Civil and Administrative Tribunal in October 2023, seeking compensation from the teenager’s father and son. The teenager’s father has reportedly agreed to pay $4,600 in compensation. However, under local law, the seller was under 18 years old at the time of the transaction, and therefore, may not be held liable for compensation.

This case serves as a cautionary tale for sneaker enthusiasts and consumers, highlighting the risks associated with purchasing high-value items from unverified sellers. The legal battle between the real estate agent and the teenager is ongoing, and it remains to be seen how the matter will be resolved.