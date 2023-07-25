Home » Record-Breaking ‘Barbie’ Film Delivers Box Office Success, but Mattel’s Earnings Remain Challenged
Entertainment

Record-Breaking ‘Barbie’ Film Delivers Box Office Success, but Mattel’s Earnings Remain Challenged

by admin
Record-Breaking ‘Barbie’ Film Delivers Box Office Success, but Mattel’s Earnings Remain Challenged

——————————————————-

‘Barbie’ Hits Record Box Office, but Mattel’s Earnings Struggle

Last weekend, the highly anticipated movie “Barbie,” based on the iconic doll by Mattel (MAT.US), topped the box office in North America, grossing a staggering $155 million. While this achievement is impressive, Wall Street analysts are skeptical about its impact on Mattel’s recent financial performance. The toymaker is expected to report its second-quarter earnings on July 26, and analysts are bracing for disappointing results.

According to industry experts, Mattel’s Q2 revenue is predicted to decline by approximately 19% year-on-year, amounting to $1 billion. Additionally, the company is expected to incur a loss per share of $0.03 during this period. Like many other toymakers, Mattel has been grappling with declining sales due to various economic factors.

The pandemic initially boosted toy sales as parents and retailers stocked up on entertainment options for children staying at home. However, as consumers now tighten their purse strings and retailers continue to manage excess inventory, prices on toys have been slashed. This dynamic has significantly impacted Mattel’s revenue and overall financial performance.

Although Mattel has formed partnerships with numerous well-known brands, such as Gap and Ruggable, the revenue generated from licensed products remains a relatively small fraction. As a result, the company heavily relies on its own toy sales to drive results.

While some analysts remain optimistic about Mattel’s outlook, others have expressed concerns about the adult nature of the movie “Barbie,” which has a PG-13 rating. This factor could potentially limit toy sales. However, analysts believe that the movie’s release and the associated influence and media attention will create a “halo effect” on the Barbie brand. It is projected that the Barbie brand’s revenue will increase by 1.7% this year, reaching $1.52 billion, with the majority of gains expected in the second half of the year.

See also  YESUNG brings sweet street performances in variety shows to delight the audience! _Fans_Vol_New World

Drew Crum, an analyst at Stifel, has a “buy” rating for Mattel and forecasts that the movie “Barbie” will generate around $100 million in revenue for the company this year. Of this amount, $75 million is expected to come from toy sales, $13 million from product licensing, and $11 million from movies.

Analyst Stephen Laszczyk from Goldman Sachs emphasizes that Mattel’s decision to adapt other popular toys into films could draw on the experience gained from the “Barbie” movie. Despite potential setbacks, he believes that the movie’s impact will extend beyond immediate toy sales and contribute to the long-term growth of the Barbie brand.

As Mattel prepares to release its second-quarter earnings, investors are anxiously awaiting the results. The success of the movie “Barbie” at the box office is undoubtedly a positive development, but it remains to be seen whether it will be enough to offset the company’s ongoing struggles amid a challenging industry landscape.

——————————————————-

You may also like

How much does it cost to make a...

The Rock Makes Record-Breaking Donation to SAG-AFTRA Foundation...

The charm of the sacred of Filippo Sorcinelli’s...

The Impact of Yang Jue’s Performance in “Fengshen”...

60th anniversary of the AVGR

Wu Yanzu’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Turns Heads with Pink...

Batman and Spiderman, the duo that fights the...

The Judgment Day Reigns Supreme at Monday Night...

Disney Art Collection by Mr. Doodle: A Magical...

PAMI free hearing aids: how to process them

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy