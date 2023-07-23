Record-Breaking Televised Audience for 20th Anniversary of Premios Juventud Awards Ceremony

Title: TelevisaUnivision Networks’ Premios Juventud Marks Record-breaking 20th Anniversary Ceremony in Puerto Rico

Subtitle: The Three-Hour Event Captivates 4.4 Million Viewers, Earning Univision the Title of Most-Watched Channel in the US

[date], [location] – The TelevisaUnivision network celebrated the twentieth anniversary of Premios Juventud (PJ) with a groundbreaking ceremony held at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, breaking television audience records, according to Nielsen agency data. A staggering 4.4 million viewers tuned in to the three-hour event last Thursday, setting a new milestone for the award show.

Hosted by Dayanara Torres, Alejandra Espinoza, Ángela Aguilar, and Marcus Ornellas, Premios Juventud garnered immense attention and engagement both on television and social media platforms. Univision, the broadcasting channel for the event, claimed the top spot as the most-watched channel in the United States during the ceremony, surpassing prominent networks such as ABC, CBS, NBC, and Fox.

For the second consecutive year, Premios Juventud proved to be the most-watched show among adults aged 18-49. The event also became a trending topic on various social media platforms, receiving over 5.5 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

The twentieth edition of Premios Juventud showcased a series of historic moments, captivating audiences throughout the night. Notable highlights included the long-awaited reunion of Toño Rosario and Los Hermanos Rosario, the return of Samo to Camila, and the emotional farewell to the popular band, CNCO.

Shakira emerged as the top winner of the night, clinching an impressive eight awards. The acclaimed artist took home titles including Artista Premios Juventud Femenina, Best Song For My Ex, Girl Power, Best Urban Track, Best Pop/Urban Song, and Best Pop/Urban Collaboration.

In addition to her musical achievements, Shakira was honored with the Change Agent award for her impactful philanthropic work. Her Pies Descalzos Foundation, established in 1997, earned recognition for its dedication to improving education and social development.

Premios Juventud reigned supreme in delivering a captivating and memorable anniversary ceremony. With remarkable viewership and an overwhelmingly positive response on social media, this milestone event solidified its place as a prominent cultural celebration for the Latinx community worldwide.

