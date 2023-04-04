Listen to the audio version of the article

The 13th edition of Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event, the international reference event for artistic perfumery, ended in Milan with a record turnout of 10,300 visitors from all over the world and 298 brands (95 of which were Italian) from 30 Countries (including some new entries: Singapore, Ukraine, Romania, Croatia) on an exhibition space of 11 thousand square meters.

Among the trends that emerged from the fair, the fact that the new fragrances speak to the soul; some have the word “soul” in the naming or suggest this concept, inserting invigorating or relaxing notes (‘mood enhancing’) in the formulation. Speaking of olfactory notes, the link with music emerges, almost as if to seek a synesthesia between smell and hearing, also involving the sight with bottles and names that refer to songs or musical genres.

Many brands have created new packaging that is more attentive to sustainability. In general, there is a tendency to rediscover the pillars of classic and traditional perfumery and to explore new plant accords, in perfect harmony with the path towards all that is good for us and for the planet.

«Every year, thanks to an accurate research and selection work carried out by the technical committee made up of nine experts from five different continents, we offer our visitors only the excellence of artistic perfumery production – says Maurizio Cavezzali, co-founder of Esxence and managing director of Equipe Exibit -. Esxence is the worldwide reference event: here the most important players in the sector meet, trends are decided here, emerging brands destined for success make their debut here. Edition after edition we always aim to renew ourselves by analyzing the trends of the future».

Silvio Levi, co-founder of Esxence and director of the Essencional study centre, adds: «This edition has established very clearly the fundamental role played by Esxence in recent years at an international level. I am very pleased that the 13th edition has confirmed the extreme vitality of the sector. I was particularly pleased that there was clear recognition of our role as important protagonists of the beauty supply chain and that our workshops had an excellent follow-up and addressed topics of extreme importance for the development of the sector, not only from the point of business point of view but also and above all in terms of knowledge, creativity and a better understanding of the value of olfactory communication».