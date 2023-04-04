news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, 04 APR – Among the 20 best whites in Italy there is also the “Zibibbo” from the Cantine Benvenuto winery in Francavilla Angitola. This is confirmed by the British magazine Decanter, one of the main reference publications in the sector with a monthly average of 2.2 million users worldwide.



A recognition that represents a confirmation not only for the Benvenuto winery but also for the entire Calabrian wine sector which makes its way in terms of quality, tradition and excellence. The “Zibibbo Benvenuto” for the Decanter experts stands as the best Calabrian white, defined as “an impressive surprise with a great personality”.



“We are very proud of this acknowledgment – said Giovanni Celeste Benvenuto – because it rewards the fact that we were the first to vinify the Igp zibibbo in Calabria, recovering the millenary history of viticulture in this area, but at the same time working on research and development “innovation. Taking care of the earth is an ancestral and ancient job, marked by the times imposed by nature, and for us it is essential to continue our commitment to safeguard nature and enhance this extraordinary territory that is Calabria”. For Cantine Benvenuto it is further proof of a consideration attested by the national and international press and which has allowed it to establish itself on world markets ranging from the United States to Canada, but also Japan, France and the rest of Europe. (HANDLE).

