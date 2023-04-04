Home Sports Eintracht and Oliver Glasner positive before the game against Union
Sports

Eintracht and Oliver Glasner positive before the game against Union

by admin
Eintracht and Oliver Glasner positive before the game against Union

Oliver Glasner knows about the special importance of the upcoming game. The competition for the DFB-Pokal is the only remaining opportunity to take something of lasting value with you from this season, in which many things ran like clockwork for a long time, but now numerous problems are plaguing Eintracht.

“Three more wins and we’ll be at the Römer,” said the Frankfurt coach ahead of the quarter-finals, which will be played this Tuesday (6:00 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the DFB Cup and on ZDF, as well as on Sky) in their own stadium Union Berlin goes.

However, in order for the first weekend in June to actually be celebrated on the town hall balcony like in May 2018 after the cup coup against Bayern or last year after the Europa League triumph against Glasgow Rangers, Glasner and his players first have to play against an opponent exist, who currently knows like no other how to make favorites fall. So Eintracht should be warned.

Which makes Glasner positive

When the two teams were drawn by lot a few weeks ago, many observers still spoke of a favorable constellation for the Hessians, which, however, has since lost its promising position in the Bundesliga table due to injuries, suspensions, form crises, tactical misconduct and a lack of effectiveness Napoli have shown what they lack to be a top team.

You may also like

National team: Flick’s great luck in the shadow...

From Inter to Juventus, a 50 million deal!...

the Council of State declares the FIGC appeal...

Bundesliga: “An honor”: Hoeneß starts full of energy...

“Sorry Ola”, Josè Mourinho and the curtain on...

DFB Cup: semi-final draw in the sports show...

Haul of medals for Judo club Koizumi Scicli

Distrust between Verstappen and Pérez

The great merger of WWE and UFC

Paris St. Germain: World champions from 1998 settle...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy