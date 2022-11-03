Son Heung-min’s facial fracture will undergo surgery Korean media: or miss the World Cup

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-11-03 22:57

Overseas Network, November 3. According to Yonhap News Agency, 17 days before the opening of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, South Korean star Son Heung-min suffered a fracture around his left eye and will undergo cheekbone surgery or miss the World Cup. According to the report, this news is nothing like a bolt from the blue for the Korean men’s football team.

On November 3, the Premier League Tottenham Hotspur Club released the above news on its official website, saying that Sun Xingmin would undergo rehabilitation with the club’s medical team after surgery, but did not disclose how long it would take to recover.

The day before, in the final group stage of the Champions League against Marseille in France, Son Heung-min hit the opponent’s Mbemba’s shoulder while fighting for a header, and was substituted in the 27th minute of the first half. He was left with nosebleeds and severely swollen eyes.

According to Yonhap News Agency, Son Heung-min is the South Korean football scorer Wang He and the main player. This operation has made the South Korean men’s football World Cup journey a red light. Son Heung-min played in two World Cups in 2014 and 2018, but he hated the group stage twice and is now facing the crisis of missing the third World Cup in his career. (Liu Qiang from Overseas Network)