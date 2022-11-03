Home Technology Evil West gets action-packed overview trailer – Evil West – Gamereactor
Technology

Evil West gets action-packed overview trailer – Evil West – Gamereactor

by admin
Evil West gets action-packed overview trailer – Evil West – Gamereactor

HQ

We firmly believe that Wicked West could be the hit game of November when it launches on November 22 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. We’re talking about a seemingly action-packed and downright villainous version of the Wild West, filled with all kinds of well-designed monsters to kill with friends, thanks to support co-op.

Here is the official profile:

“Meet Jesse Retier, the young and skilled vampire hunter you’ll incarnate in the Wicked West. The star operative of the Renier Institute, a clandestine prey organization led by his father and his former rentiers, After a deadly vampire conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute, he must take the action into his own hands.

Under the instructions of Edgar Gravenor, another Survivor of the Renier Institute, he will have to fight a ferocious enemy and unravel the mystery of the conspiracy, all while rebuilding the organization and becoming it needed leaders.

Check out the overview trailer to make sure you don’t miss a very promising title.

HQ

Evil West
Evil WestEvil West
Evil WestEvil West
Evil WestEvil West
Evil WestEvil West
See also  Total War: Warhammer III - Champions of Chaos: Chat with Creative Rally Inspiration & Goals - Total War: Warhammer III

You may also like

Fatherhood, the teenage son and the fury of...

Football Manager 2023 PS5 launch delayed – Football...

5G, Italy at the crossroads: to take off...

Ubisoft outlines post-launch plans for Mario + Rabbids:...

5G, Italy at the crossroads: to take off...

The largest digital creativity school project against the...

Ghostwire Tokyo appears to be unofficially confirmed for...

The largest digital creativity school project against the...

“Genshin Impact” broke up with NVIDIA!? After the...

Apple TV 4K, the proof: a true console...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy