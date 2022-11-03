HQ

We firmly believe that Wicked West could be the hit game of November when it launches on November 22 on PC, PlayStation and Xbox. We’re talking about a seemingly action-packed and downright villainous version of the Wild West, filled with all kinds of well-designed monsters to kill with friends, thanks to support co-op.

Here is the official profile:

“Meet Jesse Retier, the young and skilled vampire hunter you’ll incarnate in the Wicked West. The star operative of the Renier Institute, a clandestine prey organization led by his father and his former rentiers, After a deadly vampire conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute, he must take the action into his own hands.

Under the instructions of Edgar Gravenor, another Survivor of the Renier Institute, he will have to fight a ferocious enemy and unravel the mystery of the conspiracy, all while rebuilding the organization and becoming it needed leaders.

Check out the overview trailer to make sure you don’t miss a very promising title.