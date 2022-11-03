Study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of ChinaThe report meeting of the Central Propaganda Group was held in Changsha

Zhang Qingwei made a presentation report Mao Weiming hosted Li Weiwei to attend

Huasheng Online, November 3 (all media reporter Deng Jingjin) According to the unified deployment of the Party Central Committee, on the afternoon of the 3rd, a report meeting of the Central Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party was held in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei, member of the Central Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, and Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, made a presentation report, and Mao Weiming, Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee and Governor, presided over the report meeting. Li Weiwei, Chairman of the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, was present.

(On the afternoon of November 3, the report meeting of the Central Propaganda Group on Studying and Implementing the Spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Changsha. Zhang Qingwei made a propaganda report.)

The report will be held in the form of video, and each city, state, county and city will set up branch venues. Provincial leaders and old comrades such as Yang Zhengwu, Wang Keying, Wang Shuangquan, Wu Guiying, Xie Weijiang, Wei Jianfeng, Yang Haodong, Wang Yiguang, Liu Lianyu and Feng Yi attended the meeting at the main venue.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a very important meeting held at a critical moment when the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups are embarking on a new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal. It is a time to hold high the banner. , a gathering of strength and unity. In-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the primary political task at present and in the future.

Zhang Qingwei focuses on the themes and main achievements of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, about the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, about the modernization of Marxism in China, about Chinese-style modernization, and about building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The goals and tasks of the CCP, including adhering to the party’s overall leadership and comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and dealing with risks and challenges, etc., made a presentation report.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is the direction of the conference and the soul of the report. , will surely inspire and motivate the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to strive to create a new situation in the socialist modernization drive. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China put forward the “three imperatives” around the theme of the conference, which is of great and far-reaching significance for guiding the party and the people to march towards the realization of the second centenary goal and striving to write a more brilliant chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. .

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has achieved a series of major achievements in politics, theory and practice. The election of Comrade Xi Jinping at the First Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to continue to serve as General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the Central Military Commission fully reflects the whole-hearted support, trust and love of General Secretary Xi Jinping from all comrades in the Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. The high prestige in the hearts of the whole party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country reflects the common aspiration and firm determination of hundreds of millions of people to follow the core of the party and the leaders of the people to create a better future.

(The scene of the presentation. The above pictures were all taken by Tang Jun, an all-media reporter of Huasheng Online)

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China condensed and summed up the work of the five years since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, the party has effectively solved the prominent contradictions and problems affecting the long-term governance of the party, the long-term stability of the country, and the happiness and well-being of the people, ensuring that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation has entered an irreversible stage. historical process. As the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, General Secretary Xi Jinping held the flag and oriented, steered and led the way in the changing situation, commanded and strategized in the big test, turned the tide in the turbulent waves and remained the mainstay, fully demonstrating that he is a Marxist Politician, thinker, strategist’s grandeur, foresight, and grand strategy. Practice has proved that the party’s establishment of the core position of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s Party Central Committee and the core position of the whole party, and the establishment of the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, are the decisive factors for promoting the party and the country to achieve historic achievements and to undergo historic changes. It is of decisive significance to the development of the cause of the party and the country in the new era and to promoting the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. We must deeply realize that the “two establishments”, as the party’s greatest political achievement in the new era, has become a high-level consensus and common will of the entire party, the army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, and it has been written on the great journey of the new era. Written on the hearts of the whole party, the whole army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, it is the party’s greatest certainty, greatest confidence, and greatest guarantee to deal with all uncertainties. To forge new journeys and win new victories, we must faithfully support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China thoroughly summarizes the historical experience of our party in upholding and developing Marxism, systematically expounds the requirements of “the combination of the two”, profoundly expounds the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and puts the “six” “One must adhere to” is clearly defined as the standpoint, viewpoint and method throughout, which further enriches and develops the party’s innovative theory in the new era, and also points out the way forward for continuously opening up a new realm of Marxism in China. We must strengthen political consciousness, ideological consciousness, and action consciousness, and deeply understand and grasp the rich connotations of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, “ten clear”, “fourteen persistence”, “thirteen achievements” and “two combinations”. The theoretical characteristics and the “six must adhere to” worldview methodology, practically use this idea to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work, so that contemporary Chinese Marxism and 21st century Marxism will manifest more powerful truth in the great practice of the new era. Power and practice great power.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China closely follows the mission and task of the party in the new era and new journey, and profoundly expounds the Chinese characteristics, essential requirements and major principles of promoting Chinese-style modernization. It is a scientific summary of the long-term exploration and practice of my country’s socialist modernization drive. , is a major enrichment and development of the world modernization theory, and has raised our party’s understanding of Chinese-style modernization to a new height. We must strengthen our confidence, forge ahead with determination, take the initiative to recognize changes and seek changes, take the initiative to prevent and defuse risks, and continue to win new victories in building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China firmly grasped the problem of unbalanced and insufficient development, focused on making up for shortcomings, strengths and weaknesses, consolidating the bottom plate, and promoting advantages, made a series of strategic arrangements, and proposed a series of innovative measures. In particular, the deployment of the three important aspects of educating scientific and technological talents, governing the country according to law, and national security as a separate section reflects the party’s deepening understanding of the regularity of Chinese-style modernization, and reflects the strategic consideration of grasping key points, making up for shortcomings, and preventing risks. We must have a deep understanding of the new strategic opportunities, strategic tasks, strategic stages, strategic requirements, and strategic environment facing my country’s development and modernization drive, and implement the goals and tasks put forward at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in light of the actual situation.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made comprehensive arrangements for upholding and strengthening the overall leadership of the party and promoting the new great project of party building in the new era on the basis of in-depth analysis of the situation faced by the comprehensive and strict governance of the party. The party’s clear understanding of severe and complex tests, and a high degree of consciousness of leading the great social revolution with the party’s great self-revolution. We must implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, unswervingly adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, and comprehensively promote the party’s self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation and self-improvement, so that our party will stick to its original aspiration Mission, always maintain the flesh and blood ties with the people, and always become the strong leadership core of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Zhang Qingwei pointed out that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has emphasized many times on various occasions that the world is undergoing rapid changes unseen in a century. my country’s modernization drive has raised a series of new issues and challenges, which directly test our courage to fight, our strategic ability, and our level of coping. No matter how the international situation changes or how severe the risks and challenges are, the most fundamental thing is to do our own thing well. We must firmly grasp the requirements of the times for unity and struggle, cherish and always adhere to the “five only paths”, adhere to the bottom line thinking, enhance the awareness of urgency, strengthen the will to fight, temper the ability to fight, unite all forces that can be united, and mobilize all that can be mobilized. Positive factors, unswervingly do their own affairs well, and rely on tenacious struggles to open up new horizons for career development.

Zhang Qingwei emphasized that the cadres at all levels of the province should resolutely implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping and the decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee, study, understand and implement the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, related documents and the spirit of the series of important speeches of General Secretary Xi Jinping, and effectively use the Party The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China unifies thoughts, wills, and actions, and unites closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. It must be more clear-cut in loyally supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”. To promote high-quality development and accelerate modernization, we must be more attentive, we must be more unswerving in putting the people first and improving people’s livelihood and well-being, we must be more daring to fight in overcoming contradictions and difficulties, and dealing with risks and challenges, and we must strengthen our self-cultivation and temper our strength. In terms of party spirit, we must be more proactive and conscious, and make due contributions to striving to write a new chapter in Hunan for upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

In-service provincial leaders of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, the Provincial Government, and the Provincial Political Consultative Conference, the President of the Provincial Higher People’s Court, the Chief Procurator of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate, and senior vice-provincial comrades; responsible comrades of relevant provincial units and some central units in Hunan, and the provincial party committee propaganda group Members, students from the Party School of the Provincial Party Committee, and representatives of the People’s Liberation Army and Armed Police officers and soldiers attended the meeting at the main venue. About 22,000 people attended the main venue and branch venues.

