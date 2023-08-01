Home » Disgusting sexual abuse of a minor in the Curumaní hospital, Cesar
Disgusting sexual abuse of a minor in the Curumaní hospital, Cesar

Disgusting sexual abuse of a minor in the Curumaní hospital, Cesar

An aberrational event shocked the municipality of Curumaní, Cesar, when a mother took her underage son to the Cristian Moreno Pallares hospital for a radiological study and he was allegedly the victim of sexual abuse by one of the medical center officials. .

According to the mother of the child, the The official on duty asked him to leave the clinic to carry out the procedure on the minor. However, after a few minutes, the mother heard inappropriate expressions coming from the office where her son was.

Alarmed, she began to knock on the door of the room and, finally, the boy confessed that the man had abused him, going so far as to insert his penis into her mouth.

Shocked by what happened, the woman immediately took the minor to the emergency area, where the tests confirmed that the minor had been the victim of sexual abuse.

The alleged attacker, identified as Darío Alfonso Pineda, was dismissed from his position at the medical entity and, at press time, was wanted by the authorities.

The commander of the Cesar Police Department, Wilson Álvarez, confirmed that the complaint has been filed and that Pineda will face charges for the crime of abusive carnal access. “In some cameras of the hospital, the moment was recorded when, apparently, there are acts of touching a minor. It is known that the company removed this person from his position and he was already denounced by the victim’s mother, for which he is linked to the search process for the crime of abusive carnal access ”, reported the colonel.

This disgusting act has generated indignation and consternation in the population of Curumaní who demand a thorough investigation and that the full weight of the law be applied to whoever is found responsible.

