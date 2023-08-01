writes on a blackboard to be able to communicate – breaking latest news

by Salvatore Riggio

The Spanish PSG goalkeeper Sergio Rico had ended up in a coma after falling off his horse: he is now writing messages to his wife on a slate. In intensive care he lost 20 kg

More than two months have passed, it was the end of May, from the unfortunate afternoon in which Sergio Rico, Donnarumma’s deputy at Paris Saint-Germain, fell from his horse receiving a violent blow to the head.

He was saved by a miracle, given that the boundary between life and death was never as in this case as a matter of a few, very few centimetres. The Spanish goalkeeper thus spent 22 days in a pharmacological coma, before breathing a big sigh of relief. Now the physical conditions are clearly improving, even if Sergio Rico will have to undergo another surgery (and if, but football is not the most important thing at the moment, PSG had to run for cover by registering compatriot Arnau Tenas). The road is still long, but in the meantime the wife of the goalkeeper, Alba Silva, has shared a series of photos on Instagram as the latest update. One way to thank fans and followers for their support over the past few weeks: «I could write a book with all the emotions I’ve felt in these two months, but I prefer to dwell on what’s important. In other words, that we are here and that a lifetime will not be enough for me to thank you for the much love seen in each of your gestures and messages. Thank you and thank you again,” she reads.

In the images, Alba showed everyday life in the hospital, including the moment in which she watches a film in streaming with her husband. And she also published the photo of the blackboard with the beautiful dedication written by Sergio Rico to her life partner. The goalkeeper is still unable to communicate well in her words and therefore helps himself by writing: «Good morning, child! There is no doubt that I would choose you again and again a thousand times. My greatest treasure, without a doubt, is you. I love you with all my heart.”

Finally, he then wanted to share an image in which we see the goalkeeper at his side, very tried by his rehabilitation process. In all these months Sergio Rico has apparently lost more than 20 kilos. “Sergius is fine. Thank God he is very well, when the doctors deem it appropriate they will operate on him », his wife told the sports newspaper Marca. And everyone now expects more big improvements.

