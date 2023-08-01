Analysis of the refereeing in the match TSC Partizan 3:3 | Sport

Referee expert Zdravko Jokić analyzed the disputed situations from the match between TSC and Partizan and ruled that the referee made a mistake when he awarded a penalty for the black and white team.

TSC and Partizan played a fantastic game on Saturday in Bačka Topola, but even great football failed to divert attention from the trial. Immediately after the match in which the black and white team lost three points in the 97th minute (3:3), an unofficial announcement was made, and the morning after, an official announcement – with an angry comment from sports director Ivica Kralj. The FSS Referee Commission does not want to remain silent on all this, so a press conference for Dejan Filipović is scheduled for Tuesday, while, as after every round, former referee Zdravko Jokić also spoke on TV Arena Sport.

According to his assessment of disputed situations from the match, and there were quite a few, TSC was actually damaged, not Partizan! According to the assessment given by the judge’s expert Jokić, all the decisions Mitic made were correctexcept for the one to reward the black and whites with a penalty in the second half after contact between Saldanja and Ilić.

“Those starts by the goalkeeper are always problematic and you always have to watch the ball. The Partizan player put the ball away, the goalkeeper arrived and before the contact he kicked it out at a 90 degree angle. It doesn’t go towards the goal line, but the goalkeeper kicked the ball out first. And that it’s not a foul for a penalty. Here VAR failed, this is the referee’s mistake, they had to call the referee to watch. Saldanja deflects the ball, but at that moment the goalkeeper arrives and you saw that he was the first to clear it. Contact after the ball is kicked does not count.” said Zdravko Jokić, who indicated that the only thing Mitić did wrong in favor of TSC in the first half was when he did not “honor” Stojić with a yellow card for a foul on Nikolic.



He confirmed that Kanute’s offense for the penalty kick existed, as well as that Partizan’s goal was justifiably disallowed in a situation when Aleksandar Šćekić was activated from passive offside. How was it activated? Referee Jokić says by fouling a TSC player who was going for the ball, before Ilić’s goal.

“The referee is in a good position. The rules say that if a player is offside and obstructs the player from trying to play the ball, then it is offside. Then he becomes active in the relationship. Šćekić blocked with his knee and the first impression was that the ball was going high. It’s not like that. However, the TSC player goes in the direction of the ball and wants to play with the ball, and Šćekić fouled him. He might have reached the ball if he hadn’t stopped him, it’s enough that he was trying to play the ball. First he was offside, and then a foul,” Jokić explained.

He confirmed that Kalulu deservedly received a second yellow card, although some referees would have seen through their fingers, while he also said that it was okay that Mitic was allowed to play after the stoppage time expired, because it was a dangerous situation. Also, he said that the offense for the TSC penalty existed.

“Many of my colleagues are wrong: the offense is not where it started, but where it ends. Many say that he kept it outside the penalty area, but the player stands on the line when the offense ends and the line is part of the penalty area,” explained Jokić and then gave his own comment on the announcements: “Mitic refereed six games for Partizan last season and they didn’t complain about any of them. As soon as he refereed six games, there were no complaints. Maybe he didn’t have a day, maybe there was a lack of teamwork with VAR…”

