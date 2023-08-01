Incentives for recruitment at the start, what it provides and who it concerns

And economic incentive for employers who hire permanent employees “NEET – Not (engaged in) Education, Employment or Training” in the period 1 June – 31 December 2023. The online application form “NEET23” is available from today on the INPS website, through which interested employers will be able to book the resources intended to finance the incentive.

The measure, introduced by Work decree (Decree-Law No. 48 of 4 May 2023), is recognized upon request, for 12 months, to the extent of 60 per cent of the gross monthly salary taxable for social security purposes, for new hires of young people who: at the date of hiring do not have completed their thirtieth year of age; do not work and are not enrolled in study or training courses (NEET); are registered in the National Operational Program Youth Employment Initiative.

What does the incentive provide?

The incentive is for the hiring with an open-ended contract, including administration, and for the professional apprenticeship contract. It is a economic incentive, to be parameterized to the remuneration paid to the new hire and not to the employer contribution due. Therefore, if the use of the measure gives rise to a credit for the employer with respect to the contributions due for the incentive relationship, this credit can be used as an adjustment on the entire debt position of the employer. It is paid, upon request, through an adjustment in the monthly contribution declarations.

The incentive must ordinarily be used for each month, within the month following the month in which the work is performed. In case of transformation of the employment relationship from part-time full-time, the usable benefit will remain conditional on the initially scheduled time. Conversely, in the event of a reduction in working hours, it will be the employer’s responsibility to adjust the due incentive and benefit from the reduced amount. In Italy there are about 1.7 million NEETs, equal to 19% of the population between 15 and 29 years old. (Ticker)