FAES locates a terrorist accused of various crimes

The Armed Forces together with the National Civil Police located Adalberto Ulises Estrada Carpio, alias “Culiche, Sapo or Liche”, who is a member of MS-13, in the canton of San José Los Sitios, Talnique, La Libertad.

According to the authorities, this homeboy has a record for illegal groups, threats, injuries, robbery, drug trafficking and attempted homicide.

This offender will be brought to justice to answer for his criminal actions.

The authorities continue to search for more terrorists who are a danger to the population.

